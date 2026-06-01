Pooh Shiesty Shares Message Ahead Of Kidnapping & Robbery Case Involving Gucci Mane

BY Aron A.
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Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A message from Pooh Shiesty.

While Gucci Mane is sitting down with ABC News to detail how he turned his life around, his (former?) artist is sitting behind bars awaiting trial for allegedly trying to rob him. Pooh Shiesty is currently behind bars as he awaits trial for federal robbery and kidnapping charges. According to the police report, Pooh Shiesty tried to strongarm Gucci Mane out of his 1017 contract, only for the entire plan to backfire on him.

Shiesty, along with his eight codefendants, will reportedly stand trial next in July, and from what it seems, things aren’t looking too great for the Memphis rapper. However, it doesn’t seem like he’s sweating about it too much. In a message shared to his Instagram Story, the rapper referenced the childhood game of tag, writing, “1, 2, 3 not it.” 

It’s unclear what exactly Pooh Shiesty is referring to, but it might be some sort of indication that he expects to beat the case. He already pleaded not guilty to the charges, his attorney stated. 

Separately, his brother shared a screenshot of messages exchanged between them where Shiesty states, “I’ll be back in a minute.” Shiesty’s brother added to the post, “Free my heart they gon be shook like we did sum AI sh*t.”

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When Is Pooh Shiesty’s Trial?

Pooh Shiesty is expected to stand trial on July 6, 2026, in front of a federal court in Dallas, TX. He is among nine defendants, including his father Lontrell Williams Sr. and Big30, who have been indicted in connection with the Gucci Mane robbery. 

Prosecutors allege that Pooh Shiesty and his co-defendants held Gucci Mane at gunpoint to be released from his contract. However, the defense attorneys have argued that there is a lack of solid evidence that ties Pooh Shiesty to the robbery.

We will keep you all posted on any further updates surrounding Pooh Shiesty’s case.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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