Pooh Shiesty Shares Message Ahead Of Kidnapping & Robbery Case Involving Gucci Mane

While Gucci Mane is sitting down with ABC News to detail how he turned his life around, his (former?) artist is sitting behind bars awaiting trial for allegedly trying to rob him. Pooh Shiesty is currently behind bars as he awaits trial for federal robbery and kidnapping charges. According to the police report, Pooh Shiesty tried to strongarm Gucci Mane out of his 1017 contract, only for the entire plan to backfire on him.

Shiesty, along with his eight codefendants, will reportedly stand trial next in July, and from what it seems, things aren’t looking too great for the Memphis rapper. However, it doesn’t seem like he’s sweating about it too much. In a message shared to his Instagram Story, the rapper referenced the childhood game of tag, writing, “1, 2, 3 not it.”

It’s unclear what exactly Pooh Shiesty is referring to, but it might be some sort of indication that he expects to beat the case. He already pleaded not guilty to the charges, his attorney stated.

Separately, his brother shared a screenshot of messages exchanged between them where Shiesty states, “I’ll be back in a minute.” Shiesty’s brother added to the post, “Free my heart they gon be shook like we did sum AI sh*t.”

When Is Pooh Shiesty’s Trial?

Pooh Shiesty is expected to stand trial on July 6, 2026, in front of a federal court in Dallas, TX. He is among nine defendants, including his father Lontrell Williams Sr. and Big30, who have been indicted in connection with the Gucci Mane robbery.

Prosecutors allege that Pooh Shiesty and his co-defendants held Gucci Mane at gunpoint to be released from his contract. However, the defense attorneys have argued that there is a lack of solid evidence that ties Pooh Shiesty to the robbery.