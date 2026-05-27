Gucci Mane Says Lenox Mall Fight Was Part Of A 3 Week Mental Health Episode

BY Aron A.
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis.Jf1 0226
Gucci Mane performs at FedExForum for the Legendz of the Streetz Tour on February 6, 2022, in Memphis. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
During an interview with “Nightline,” Gucci Mane discusses his mental health struggles.

The Gucci Mane we know today is far from the same person who ascended to the throne as Atlanta’s de facto king of the trap. His trials and tribulations in the public eye have been well-documented, but after his 2016 release, rumors that he’s a clone ran rampant as he turned his life around completely.

Some people still romanticize the old Gucci Mane–even Gucci himself. But in the past few months, Wop has been far more open about his mental health struggles in his life that informed some of the decisions he made, as well as some of his most viral moments. His book Episodes and its accompanying album provided more insight into these struggles and his account of what happened. 

There were rants on Twitter that targeted his peers, rumors, and allegations about his time in the streets, etc. However, one clip in particular captured just how erratic his behavior got.

Back in 2013, Gucci Mane was spotted at Lenox Mall in Atlanta when he nearly came to blows with a random bystander. The video that circulated showed Wop ready to square up with said person before a woman intervened and managed to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, fans who witnessed it continued egging him on, chanting his name and ad-libs as it went down.

Read More: The Constant Elevation of GuWop: “Episodes” Closes The Chapter Of ‘06 Gucci Mane

Gucci Mane Details Lenox Mall Episode

“I never had got treatment or help, so I was just doing a whole bunch of irresponsible things,” Gucci Mane told Byron Pitts. “So the Lenox Mall episode, when I was about to get into a fight at the mall, that was part of a three-week, maybe four-week spiral of things just getting progressively bad to worse.”

Check out part one of Gucci Mane’s Nightline interview above and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
Recommended Content
Gucci Mane_Feature Cover Music The Constant Elevation of GuWop: “Episodes” Closes The Chapter Of ‘06 Gucci Mane
Gucci Mane Private Dinner Music Gucci Mane Recalls His Wife Kidnapping Him During A Mental Health Episode
Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks Music Gucci Mane Announces New Book & Album, "Episodes," With Author Kathy Iandoli Coming October 14
Image via HNHH Original Content No Sleep: Recapping Gucci Mane's 7 Weeks Of Freedom
Comments 0