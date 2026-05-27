Gucci Mane Says Lenox Mall Fight Was Part Of A 3 Week Mental Health Episode

The Gucci Mane we know today is far from the same person who ascended to the throne as Atlanta’s de facto king of the trap. His trials and tribulations in the public eye have been well-documented, but after his 2016 release, rumors that he’s a clone ran rampant as he turned his life around completely.

Some people still romanticize the old Gucci Mane–even Gucci himself. But in the past few months, Wop has been far more open about his mental health struggles in his life that informed some of the decisions he made, as well as some of his most viral moments. His book Episodes and its accompanying album provided more insight into these struggles and his account of what happened.

There were rants on Twitter that targeted his peers, rumors, and allegations about his time in the streets, etc. However, one clip in particular captured just how erratic his behavior got.

Back in 2013, Gucci Mane was spotted at Lenox Mall in Atlanta when he nearly came to blows with a random bystander. The video that circulated showed Wop ready to square up with said person before a woman intervened and managed to de-escalate the situation. Meanwhile, fans who witnessed it continued egging him on, chanting his name and ad-libs as it went down.

Gucci Mane Details Lenox Mall Episode

“I never had got treatment or help, so I was just doing a whole bunch of irresponsible things,” Gucci Mane told Byron Pitts. “So the Lenox Mall episode, when I was about to get into a fight at the mall, that was part of a three-week, maybe four-week spiral of things just getting progressively bad to worse.”