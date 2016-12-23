Lenox Mall
- AnticsYoung Thug Gives Fan Death Stare After Being Called FutureYoung Thug did not appreciate being called by another man's name.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTwo 15-Year-Olds Charged For Shooting Mall Security Guard In AtlantaThe teens were charged for allegedly shooting a mall security guard in Atlanta's Lenox Square Mall. By Madusa S.
- RandomRapper 2KBABY's Friend Shot By Police After Chasing Down Chain Snatching ThiefThe rapper reportedly pulled a gun on the man who grabbed his chain.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Causes A Scene Shopping at Lenox Mall In AtlantaWatch people stop in their tracks as Drake roams Lenox Mall in Atlanta on Tuesday.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicNBA Youngboy Almost Gets Into A Fight At Lenox MallWatch Youngboy Never Broke Again almost get into a fight at Lenox Mall Thursday afternoon.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicYoung Thug Reportedly Arrested In ATLUnless it was his twin, it sure looks like Young Thug was escorted out of Lenox Mall in ATL on Thursday.By Kevin Goddard