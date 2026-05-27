Jay-Z Steps Out Wearing Brooks Adrenaline GTS 10 "Coconut Milk" In New York

Jay-Z just put Brooks on a lot of people's radar. The rapper was spotted in New York wearing the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 10 in the "Coconut Milk" colorway. The fit was simple. Black trousers, a blazer, and a white tee. The shoes did not need to do much to stand out.

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 10 is not a new shoe in the traditional sense. It originally launched in 2009 as a performance running shoe and is now making a comeback as a lifestyle-oriented sneaker with an updated midsole.

The "Coconut Milk" colorway keeps everything tonal. White mesh, off-white overlays, and silver accents across the whole upper.

The 2026 version adds nitrogen-infused DNA Tuned cushioning, which Brooks typically uses in its high-performance running line. That detail gives the shoe more substance than a standard retro reissue.

Jay-Z reaching for a Brooks running shoe over a Jordans or a Nike collab says something. He is not the first person to put lifestyle credibility behind a running brand. But seeing him in these specifically draws attention to a silhouette most people overlook.

The Adrenaline GTS 10 combines a breathable mesh upper with synthetic stability panels and a rubber outsole. The "Coconut Milk" colorway keeps the shoe clean without being plain. On foot with a relaxed outfit, it works well.

Jay-Z's Brooks Adrenaline GTS 10 "Coconut Milk"

Brooks has been quietly building momentum as a lifestyle brand for the past couple of years. The Adrenaline GTS 10 reissue fits into a broader shift toward running silhouettes in streetwear. Jay-Z wearing a pair in public accelerates that conversation considerably.

The "Coconut Milk" colorway works because it does not try too hard. The off-white tones across the mesh and overlays give the shoe a worn-in quality without looking aged. Silver detailing on the panels adds just enough contrast to keep the design from falling flat.

The midsole uses both large and small foam cells, with softer cushioning in the heel and a more responsive compound in the forefoot. That construction makes the shoe comfortable for daily wear. It is not just a retro with a lifestyle rework.