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Jay-Z Steps Out Wearing Brooks Adrenaline GTS 10 "Coconut Milk" In New York
Jay-Z was spotted wearing the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 10 "Coconut Milk" in New York, putting the retro running shoe on the map.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 26, 2026