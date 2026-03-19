Steph Curry Warms Up In Brooks Glycerin Max 2 Running Shoes

BY Ben Atkinson
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Rakuten x CANVVS Reveal "Art of the Game" Sneaker Competition Winner Chosen by Judges Including Stephen Curry
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 20: NBA star Stephen Curry attends Rakuten x CANVVS Reveal "Art of the Game" Sneaker Competition Winner Chosen By Judges Including Stephen Curry at Splash Sports Bar at Thrive City on February 20, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for Rakuten)
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Stephen Curry is breaking out the Brooks Glycerin Max 2 during his warmups in Boston, despite his ongoing injury.

Stephen Curry showed up to the Warriors game in Boston wearing Brooks running shoes. He was sidelined with an injury, so he watched from the sidelines in street clothes. The shoes on his feet were the Brooks Glycerin Max 2 in an all-white colorway. For someone in the middle of a major sneaker free agency, the choice was impossible to ignore.

Curry's long-running partnership with Under Armour is reportedly coming to an end. Every public appearance he makes in a non-UA shoe adds fuel to the speculation fire. Wearing Brooks in a major NBA market like Boston was not a subtle move. Whether intentional or casual, the sneaker world noticed immediately.

Brooks is a smaller brand compared to Nike or Adidas. But smaller does not mean worse when it comes to a potential signature deal. Curry could realistically negotiate ownership equity and creative control with a brand like Brooks. That kind of arrangement is far harder to get at a mega brand.

Being the face of Brooks and owning a piece of the business would be a different kind of legacy play. It would give him something his UA deal never could. The Warriors lost the game but Curry's footwear storyline may have been the bigger headline. His next sneaker home could end up surprising everyone.

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Why Is Steph Curry Not Playing Tonight?

The Brooks Glycerin Max 2 is a premium daily trainer built around maximum cushioning and a smooth ride. The all-white colorway Curry wore is clean and minimal, fitting naturally with his relaxed grey warmup fit.

The oversized midsole is the shoe's most distinctive visual feature, sitting thick and structured beneath the foot. Brooks DNA Tuned cushioning technology is printed right on the midsole, nodding to the shoe's performance roots.

It is a running shoe first, but its clean aesthetic translates easily into everyday wear.

Curry has now missed 19 consecutive games due to right knee patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as runner's knee. The injury involves pain and swelling around the kneecap that has kept him out since late February.

He was spotted working out at shootaround on Wednesday, which is an encouraging sign. However, the Warriors are taking a cautious approach and have not yet cleared him for team contact. His status is expected to be updated Saturday.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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