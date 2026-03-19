Anthony Edwards And Barack Obama Team Up On New Advertisement

Anthony Edwards and Barack Obama linked up for a new NBA promotional video. This wasn't their first interaction though. Edwards famously told Obama "I'm the truth" during the 2024 Paris Olympics in a viral Netflix moment. Obama has been teasing him about that claim ever since.

Their playful rivalry continued at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game. Obama joked that he had worn Edwards out the day before. The new video essentially squashes the beef with a series of friendly challenges. Basketball, ping pong, and Connect Four were all on the agenda.

Edwards showed up to the shoot rocking the Adidas Adistar Control 5 on his feet. The bright green colorway was impossible to miss against his all-black hoodie and grey sweats. For a casual backyard basketball session, the shoe choice was a serious flex. Ant has never been one to show up anywhere without a statement pair on.

The ad wraps up with both of them relaxing poolside and teasing a future rematch. Obama announced the next competition would take place at the Presidential Center itself. The center is set to open to the public on June 19, 2026. The campaign turned a community milestone into one of the year's most viral sports moments.

Anthony Edwards x Barack Obama Ad

The Adidas Adistar Control 5 that Anthony Edwards wore is a head-turning colorway built around a bright lime green base. The shoe features a chunky honeycomb-textured mesh upper that gives it a unique, almost reptilian surface quality.

Pink Three Stripes run along the side panel, adding a pop of contrast against all that green. A cartoon pig character patch sits on the tongue, giving the shoe a playful, collectible feel. The thick, cushioned midsole adds height and presence, making the silhouette hard to ignore.

Edwards paired them with a relaxed black hoodie and grey sweats, letting the shoes do all the talking. It was a perfect casual flex for one of the year's most viral NBA moments.