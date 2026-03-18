Kevin Durant Unveils His Newest Sneaker: The Nike KD 19

Kevin Durant has officially unveiled the Nike KD 19, his 19th signature shoe with Nike. The Nike KD 19 made its on-court debut during a Houston Rockets warmup session.

B/R Kicks reports that the Nike KD 19 is going to drop on June 13th, 2026.

Durant was spotted lacing up the all-red colorway before the game. The moment marked a significant milestone in one of basketball's longest signature shoe runs.

Nike officially unveiled the KD 19 shortly after Durant was seen wearing it. The shoe is set for a public release in June 2026. Getting 19 signature sneakers with one brand is a rare achievement in the industry.

Only a handful of athletes in history have reached that number with Nike. The design is immediately striking and unlike anything in the current KD line. The silhouette sits extremely low to the ground with a sculpted, almost armor-like upper.

Sharp angular lines run across the shoe's surface giving it a futuristic feel. The glossy patent-like finish on the debut colorway makes it impossible to miss on court. Durant's KD line has always pushed performance design forward with each new model.

The KD 19 appears to continue that tradition with an aggressive new direction. The outsole features an intricate traction pattern that wraps the entire bottom.

Nike clearly wanted this shoe to make a visual statement from day one. A June release gives sneaker fans a few months to prepare. This one is going to be worth the wait.

Nike KD 19

The Nike KD 19 is Kevin Durant's most visually bold signature shoe in years. Also the debut colorway is an all-red build that covers every inch of the shoe in the same vibrant tone.

The upper has a sculpted, almost molded quality with sharp ridges and angular lines throughout. Further a glossy finish gives the shoe a patent leather-like appearance that catches light dramatically on the court.

The KD logo is embossed on the tongue, sitting flush with the material around it. The outsole features a detailed zigzag traction pattern that wraps the full bottom of the shoe.