Kevin Durant's New KD 19 PE Is A Tribute To Jordan's Final Game

Kevin Durant just debuted one of the most meaningful PEs of his career. The Nike KD 19 PE in white and blue is a direct tribute to Michael Jordan. And the story behind it makes the shoe even more special.

Nike designer Mike Washington confirmed the pair was inspired by the Air Jordan 18 which is the last shoe Jordan ever wore on an NBA court. The white and navy Air Jordan 18 was worn by Jordan during his time with the Washington Wizards. Kevin Durant is a DC native and certainly has deep roots in that era.

The timing is everything. Durant recently passed Jordan for fifth on the NBA's all-time scoring list, reaching that mark on March 22nd, 2026. Nike created this PE specifically to honor that milestone. It is one of the most thoughtful sneaker tributes in recent memory.

The pair was described by Washington as being cooked up to honor KD passing MJ on the all-time scoring list. Two legends, two eras, and one super clean shoe. The connection between them is deeper than most people realize.

This Nike KD 19 "White Navy" PE is not currently on the release calendar, so a retail drop is not expected at this time. But given the story and the buzz, it would be hard to keep this one in PE territory forever.

Read More: First Look At The NOCTA x Nike KD 19 Pack Surfaces

Nike KD 19 PE

The KD 19 PE keeps things sharp and controlled. A white upper handles most of the visual load, while royal blue piping, lining, and outsole details mirror the familiar look of the Air Jordan 18 "White/Sport Royal."

Metallic silver accents add another quiet link to the older Jordan model. The KD 19's signature exterior TPU dagger runs down the lateral side in blue, giving the shoe its modern edge.

The icy blue translucent outsole ties the whole look together cleanly. Side by side with the AJ18, the connection is immediately clear. It is a subtle tribute executed with real precision.