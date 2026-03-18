Steph Curry Rocks The "Howard University" Jordan 1 Low

BY Ben Atkinson
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NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors
Mar 13, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) stands near the team bench during a timeout against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
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Stephen Curry arrived in Washington D.C. wearing the Howard University Air Jordan 1 Low fueling speculation about his sneaker future.

Stephen Curry arrived at the arena in Washington DC wearing the "Howard" Air Jordan 1 Low. The choice of sneaker was immediately noticed by everyone paying attention. Curry has had a deep connection to Howard University's golf program for years. Wearing the Howard colorway in DC felt like anything but a coincidence.

Curry has been financially supporting Howard University's golf teams since 2019. His contributions helped bring both the men's and women's programs back to Division 1 competition. Howard Golf had been absent from that level for roughly 50 years before Curry stepped in. The "Howard" Air Jordan 1 is a direct tribute to the university's navy, white, and red colors.

What makes this moment bigger is the context surrounding Curry's sneaker future. His longtime deal with Under Armour is reportedly coming to an end. The sneaker world has been watching closely to see where he lands next. Showing up in Air Jordans while his situation remains open is a significant move.

Jordan Brand would be a massive get if Curry does make a switch. He is one of the most marketable athletes on the planet. A Curry signature under the Jumpman would open entirely new doors for Jordan Brand. Nothing is confirmed yet, but Steph Curry certainly seems to enjoy wearing Jordans....

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Steph Curry Sneakers

The "Howard" Air Jordan 1 Low was created to celebrate Howard University, the historically Black university located in Washington DC. The shoe features a clean white leather base with navy blue overlays that mirror the school's official colors.

Red accents appear on the small Swoosh near the toe and on the wings logo at the heel. The low-top silhouette gives it a relaxed, wearable feel that works well with casual fits.

Howard's identity is woven into every color choice on the shoe. It's a meaningful sneaker that goes beyond just aesthetics. Curry wearing it in DC, very close to Howard's campus, made the moment feel entirely intentional.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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