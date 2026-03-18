Steph Curry Rocks The "Howard University" Jordan 1 Low

Stephen Curry arrived at the arena in Washington DC wearing the "Howard" Air Jordan 1 Low. The choice of sneaker was immediately noticed by everyone paying attention. Curry has had a deep connection to Howard University's golf program for years. Wearing the Howard colorway in DC felt like anything but a coincidence.

Curry has been financially supporting Howard University's golf teams since 2019. His contributions helped bring both the men's and women's programs back to Division 1 competition. Howard Golf had been absent from that level for roughly 50 years before Curry stepped in. The "Howard" Air Jordan 1 is a direct tribute to the university's navy, white, and red colors.

What makes this moment bigger is the context surrounding Curry's sneaker future. His longtime deal with Under Armour is reportedly coming to an end. The sneaker world has been watching closely to see where he lands next. Showing up in Air Jordans while his situation remains open is a significant move.

Jordan Brand would be a massive get if Curry does make a switch. He is one of the most marketable athletes on the planet. A Curry signature under the Jumpman would open entirely new doors for Jordan Brand. Nothing is confirmed yet, but Steph Curry certainly seems to enjoy wearing Jordans....

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Steph Curry Sneakers

The "Howard" Air Jordan 1 Low was created to celebrate Howard University, the historically Black university located in Washington DC. The shoe features a clean white leather base with navy blue overlays that mirror the school's official colors.

Red accents appear on the small Swoosh near the toe and on the wings logo at the heel. The low-top silhouette gives it a relaxed, wearable feel that works well with casual fits.

Howard's identity is woven into every color choice on the shoe. It's a meaningful sneaker that goes beyond just aesthetics. Curry wearing it in DC, very close to Howard's campus, made the moment feel entirely intentional.