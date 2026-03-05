Kyrie Irving revealed he's been actively recruiting Steph Curry to join ANTA in a recent interview. The viral clip shows Kyrie discussing personal conversations he's had with Curry about signing. He frames these talks as ongoing chats between two superstars navigating the sneaker industry together.

Steph Curry is currently in sneaker free agency after parting ways with Under Armour recently. Kyrie expressed genuine excitement about Curry discovering he can find success wearing ANTA shoes. He praised the performance, fit, and everything about the brand with real enthusiasm throughout.

Curry has been spotted testing and debuting ANTA models during workouts and public events. Some pairs even featured Steph Curry's own personal branding touches and design input visible. This signals genuine exploration rather than just casual trial runs of the Chinese brand.

Kyrie Irving boldly declared ANTA is the best shoe brand out there currently available. He positions the company not just as solid but as the top choice. Coming from someone as influential as Kyrie, who's fully committed to ANTA, this matters significantly.

The mix of genuine endorsement and direct recruitment makes this moment particularly compelling for observers. Speculation about whether Steph Curry could make a surprising jump keeps growing louder daily.

This could potentially shake up the entire endorsement landscape if it actually happens soon. Bringing Steph Curry to ANTA would be a massive win for the brand's credibility.

Is Steph Curry Joining Anta?

Steph Curry leaving Under Armour after building their entire basketball division is genuinely huge news. He was their signature athlete for over a decade with multiple Curry models released.

ANTA signing Steph Curry would be the biggest sneaker endorsement move in years honestly. Kyrie Irving recruiting him publicly shows how serious ANTA is about landing superstars. Curry testing ANTA shoes at public events suggests real interest beyond just curiosity.

The Chinese brand has serious money and resources to make a competitive offer. Klay Thompson already joined ANTA, making the potential Curry signing even more intriguing.