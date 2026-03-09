Ranking Every Steph Curry Under Armour Sneaker From Worst To Best

Steph Curry's partnership with Under Armour has produced some of the most memorable basketball sneakers of the past decade. Since signing with UA in 2013, Curry has revolutionized the game with his shooting while building a signature line that mirrors his journey from underdog to dynasty leader.

From MVP seasons to championship runs, each release tells a story about Curry's evolution as a player and cultural icon. The line has experimented with everything from budget-friendly models to premium championship editions.

With Curry leaving Under Armour after over a decade together, now is the perfect time to look back at what this partnership accomplished. Here's every Steph Curry Under Armour sneaker ranked from worst to best.

27. Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 "Black"

The Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 "Black" lands at 27 as the budget-friendly entry point to the Curry line. This all-black colorway featured mesh construction throughout with a white midsole for contrast.

The 3Zer0 series was designed to bring Curry's signature tech to a lower price point for younger hoopers. Black mesh kept things simple and wearable while the white UA branding popped.

It delivered solid on-court performance at an accessible price, making Curry's game available to everyone.

26. Under Armour Curry 3Z7 "Royal Taxi"

The Under Armour Curry 3Z7 "Royal Taxi" sits at 26 with its bold Warriors-inspired colorway. Royal blue mesh dominates the upper with bright yellow hitting the midsole for maximum contrast.

The color combination pays homage to Golden State's classic look while adding energy through the vibrant yellow. Red accents on the pull tab add a third color to the palette.

The 3Z7 provided affordable performance tech in a colorway that celebrated Curry's team, making it accessible for young fans.

25. Under Armour Curry 3Z6 "Warriors Home"

The Under Armour Curry 3Z6 "Warriors Home" claims 25 with clean grey and royal blue Warriors colors. White mesh covers the forefoot while royal blue leather wraps the heel and collar area.

Yellow accents on the outsole and Curry branding tie back to Golden State's iconic palette. The mix of white and blue creates a home jersey vibe that fans immediately recognized.

The 3Z6 brought budget-friendly performance in a colorway that celebrated Curry's team without being too loud or over the top.

24. Under Armour Curry 4 Low "Grove Green"

The Under Armour Curry 4 Low "Grove Green" sits at 24 with its earthy, understated colorway. Soft grove green covers the knit upper and leather overlays creating a tonal look throughout.

The gum outsole adds warmth and vintage basketball vibes to the olive-toned upper. This colorway proved Curry's line could do subtle and wearable just as well as bold team colors.

The low-cut Curry 4 silhouette provided court-ready performance in a colorway that worked on and off the hardwood effortlessly.

23. Under Armour Curry 4 Low "NBA Jam"

The Under Armour Curry 4 Low "NBA Jam" lands at 23 with a vibrant tribute to the classic arcade game. Royal blue covers the upper, while bright yellow dominates the midsole and forefoot area.

Orange laces add a third bold color that ties the whole palette together perfectly. The colorway screams 90s nostalgia and captures the over-the-top energy of NBA Jam's "Boomshakalaka" moments.

This release showed Under Armour could have fun with Curry's signature line beyond just team colorways and performance models.

22. Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 3 "Royal"

The Under Armour Curry 3Zer0 3 "Royal" sits at 22 with bold Warriors blue throughout. Royal blue knit covers the entire upper with a white midsole providing clean contrast.

Black accents on the heel and tongue add depth to the simple two-tone palette. The 3Zer0 3 brought updated budget-friendly tech in a colorway that represented Curry's team perfectly.

This straightforward royal blue execution made the shoe accessible for young hoopers wanting to rep the Warriors without breaking the bank.

21. Under Armour Curry 4 "More Magic" 2017

The Under Armour Curry 4 "More Magic" lands at 21 with its trippy, psychedelic design. Multicolor wavy lines cover the white base, creating an optical illusion effect throughout the upper.

Black knit on the collar and ankle provides grounding to the wild pattern work. Pink accents on the midsole branding and mint green translucent outsole add even more color to the mix.

This release showed Under Armour wasn't afraid to get experimental and push creative boundaries with Curry's signature line beyond traditional basketball aesthetics.

20. Under Armour Curry 4 Low "Oakland Athletics"

The Under Armour Curry 4 Low "Oakland Athletics" sits at 20 with its Bay Area baseball tribute. Kelly green knit covers the entire upper celebrating Oakland's MLB team colors.

Yellow hits on the heel and speckled across the outsole reference the A's iconic color scheme perfectly. A white midsole provides clean separation between the green upper and yellow outsole.

This release showed Curry's love for Oakland extended beyond just the Warriors, honoring the city's rich sports culture through baseball's legendary green and gold palette.

19. Under Armour Curry 2 "Mother's Day"

The Under Armour Curry 2 "Mother's Day" claims 19 with its special tribute to Sonya Curry. Grey knit upper features bright pink pattern work throughout, honoring mothers everywhere.

Pink hits on the outsole and branding tie the colorway together perfectly. Black accents on the midsole and heel counter provide grounding to the pink and grey palette.

This release showed Curry's willingness to celebrate family and important figures in his life through his signature sneakers, creating meaningful releases beyond just team colors.

18. Under Armour Curry 4 "More Dimes"

The Under Armour Curry 4 "More Dimes" breaks into the top 18 with its sleek tuxedo colorway. Black suede covers the entire upper, creating a premium, luxurious feel throughout.

White midsole provides clean contrast while gold SC branding adds subtle elegance. The translucent icy outsole completes the sophisticated look perfectly.

This release celebrated Curry's playmaking and assist numbers with a colorway that worked both on court and off, proving performance basketball shoes could still feel premium and dressy.

17. Under Armour Curry 3 "Dub Nation Home"

The Under Armour Curry 3 "Dub Nation Home" lands at 17 with classic Warriors home colorway execution. White knit upper features royal blue speckled detailing throughout the construction.

Royal blue hits the heel counter while yellow appears on the outsole for that signature Golden State look. Black accents on the heel add depth to the clean palette.

This release delivered straightforward team colors on the Curry 3 silhouette, giving fans a wearable option that repped the Warriors without going overboard.

16. Under Armour Curry 4 Retro "Black History Month" 2023

The Under Armour Curry 4 Retro "Black History Month" claims 16 with its meaningful tribute colorway. Olive green leather covers the midfoot and heel, while black knit wraps the ankle collar.

Cream midsole and gum outsole create earthy, heritage-inspired tones throughout. This 2023 retro release brought back the Curry 4 silhouette while honoring Black History Month with thoughtful color choices.

The olive, black, and cream palette worked beautifully together, proving BHM releases could be both meaningful and incredibly wearable beyond just February.

15. Under Armour Curry 6 "Oakland Sideshow"

The Under Armour Curry 6 "Oakland Sideshow" breaks into the top 15 with its tribute to Bay Area car culture. Black knit upper features grey snakeskin-textured overlays throughout the midfoot and heel.

Orange accents on the laces and pull tabs reference the vibrant energy of Oakland sideshow culture. The clean white midsole provides a nice contrast to the dark upper tones.

This release showed Curry's deep connection to Oakland beyond basketball, celebrating the city's unique street culture through thoughtful design and meaningful storytelling.

14. Under Armour Curry 2 "Electric Blue"

The Under Armour Curry 2 "Electric Blue" sits at 14 with its vibrant two-tone colorway. Electric blue dominates the upper mesh while grey covers the forefoot and toe box.

Navy blue hits the midsole, adding depth to the blue and grey palette. The white midsole and outsole keep things clean beneath the bold upper tones.

This release showcased the Curry 2's ability to handle bright, energetic colorways while maintaining the performance-first design that made the silhouette so beloved by hoopers everywhere.

13. Under Armour Curry 6 "Working on Excellence"

The Under Armour Curry 6 "Working on Excellence" claims 13 with its clean, minimalist design. White knit covers most of the upper, while black hits the forefoot and heel area.

The black lacing system adds contrast against the predominantly white construction throughout. The "Working on Excellence" theme referenced Curry's relentless work ethic and gym rat mentality.

This release proved that sometimes simple black and white execution speaks louder than bold colors, creating a wearable colorway that worked both on court and in everyday rotation.

12. Under Armour Curry 4 "Flushed Pink"

The Under Armour Curry 4 "Flushed Pink" breaks into the top 12 with its soft, tonal colorway. Flushed pink covers the entire knit upper and leather overlays, creating a monochromatic look.

The white midsole provides clean separation from the pink upper tones throughout. This release celebrated the birth of Curry's son, Ryan, with a meaningful colorway honoring family.

The all-pink execution worked surprisingly well on a performance basketball shoe, proving pastel tones could look just as fresh on court as bold team colors.

11. Under Armour Curry 2 Retro "Suit & Tie" 2024

The Under Armour Curry 2 Retro "Suit & Tie" lands at 11 with its 2024 retro treatment. Black mesh covers the upper half while white dominates the forefoot, creating a sharp contrast.

Red accents on the branding and SC logo add pops of color throughout. The split black and white design referenced formal wear and Curry's off-court style.

This 2024 retro brought back a fan-favorite colorway, proving the Curry 2's design still resonated years after its original release during Curry's historic MVP season.

10. Under Armour Curry 1 Retro "MVP" 2022

The Under Armour Curry 1 Retro "MVP" breaks into the top 10 with its 2022 retro celebrating Curry's first MVP. Black to white gradient covers the upper with gold accents on the UA logo and midsole.

The transition from black to white represents Curry's journey from underdog to league MVP. Gold detailing throughout honors the prestigious award and his dominant 2014-15 season.

This retro brought back the iconic Curry 1 silhouette with premium materials and meaningful colorway execution.

9. Under Armour Curry 2 Low "Chef"

The Under Armour Curry 2 Low "Chef" claims 9 with its clean all-white execution. White mesh covers the entire upper with subtle grey UA branding throughout.

Black accents on the midsole's rear provide minimal contrast to the pristine white palette. The "Chef" nickname referenced Curry's cooking defenders on the court with his elite shooting and handles.

This colorway became iconic during Curry's historic 2015-16 MVP season, making it one of the most memorable releases in the entire signature line's history.

8. Under Armour Curry 2 "Splash Party" 2016

The Under Armour Curry 2 "Splash Party" breaks into the top 8 with its celebratory colorway. White mesh upper features bright blue UA branding and heel counter throughout.

Multicolor confetti pattern covers the outsole, celebrating Curry's shooting prowess and "Splash Brother" nickname. The playful design captured the fun energy of Curry's game during his record-breaking 2015-16 season.

This release became one of the most memorable Curry 2 colorways, perfectly representing the joy Curry brought to basketball with his long-range shooting.

7. Under Armour Curry 1 "Championship Pack"

The Under Armour Curry 1 "Championship Pack" claims 7, celebrating the Warriors' 2015 title. Black mesh covers the entire upper with bold yellow UA branding and outsole accents.

The black and yellow combination honored the Warriors' championship while creating sleek, wearable aesthetics. Yellow hits on the collar and midsole provide necessary pops of color against the dark base.

This release commemorated Curry's first NBA championship and cemented the Curry 1 as a legitimate championship-level performance shoe that delivered on basketball's biggest stage.

6. Under Armour Curry 1 "Unanimous"

The Under Armour Curry 1 "Unanimous" breaks into the top 6, celebrating Curry's historic unanimous MVP season. White base transitions to black upper covered in stats, dates, and achievements from his record-breaking 2015-16 campaign.

Gold accents on the heel and midsole honor the MVP award throughout the design. Every detail references specific moments from that legendary 73-win season and unanimous MVP vote.

This release captured one of the greatest individual seasons in NBA history, making it one of the most meaningful sneakers in Curry's entire signature line.

5. Under Armour The Museum DC x Curry 1 Retro "Multi-Color"

The Under Armour The Museum DC x Curry 1 Retro "Multi-Color" lands at 5 with its vibrant collaboration. Royal blue dominates the upper, while green, orange, yellow, and pink hit different sections of the midsole.

Speckled detailing throughout adds texture and visual interest to each color block. The Museum DC's creative direction brought artistic energy to the classic Curry 1 silhouette.

This collaboration proved Curry's signature line could work with outside partners to create something truly unique and memorable beyond standard team colorways.

4. Under Armour Curry 2 "Back to Back MVP"

The Under Armour Curry 2 "Back to Back MVP" breaks into the top 4, celebrating consecutive MVP awards. Black upper fades to metallic gold on the toe box, representing Curry's elite status.

Gold UA branding and accents throughout honor both MVP trophies from 2015 and 2016. The gradient from black to gold symbolizes Curry's ascension to the top of the basketball world.

This release commemorated a historic achievement only a handful of players have ever accomplished, making it one of the most meaningful Curry sneakers ever created.

3. Under Armour Curry 1 Retro "Dub Nation" 2021

The Under Armour Curry 1 Retro "Dub Nation" claims the 3rd with classic Warriors colors. White upper features royal blue on the heel counter, collar, and UA branding throughout.

Blue to white gradient on the midsole with yellow outsole completes the Golden State palette perfectly. This 2021 retro brought back the Curry 1 silhouette that started it all, with team colors that defined an era.

The clean execution of Warriors' home colors on the iconic Curry 1 made this one of the best retros in the entire line's history.

2. Under Armour Curry 2 "Suit & Tie"

The Under Armour Curry 2 "Suit & Tie" takes 2 with its iconic tuxedo-inspired design. Black mesh dominates the upper while crisp white covers the forefoot, creating formal contrast.

Red accents on the laces and SC branding add subtle pops of color throughout. The split black and white design referenced Curry's off-court style and pregame tunnel fits perfectly.

This became one of the most recognizable colorways in the entire Curry line, worn during Curry's historic 2015-16 unanimous MVP season and forever linked to his greatest individual campaign.

1. Under Armour Curry 4 "Championship Pack"

The Under Armour Curry 4 "Championship Pack" reigns supreme at 1, celebrating the Warriors' 2017 title. Pure white knit covers the entire upper with gold SC branding and speckled midsole accents.

Gold detailing throughout honors the championship trophy and the Warriors' dynasty era. The all-white execution symbolizes championship purity while the gold represents ultimate success.