Kai Cenat Shows Off Vivet Clothing For The Very First Time

Kai Cenat has officially stepped into the fashion world with his new brand, Vivet. He revealed the clothing line for the very first time recently, showing off pieces on camera.

The brand appears to focus on streetwear with a dark, graphic-heavy aesthetic. It marks a significant new chapter for one of the internet's biggest personalities.

The pieces shown included a white long-sleeve shirt with bold tribal-style graphic prints. A custom painted hat was also part of the reveal, featuring hand-done artwork.

Kai is seen using scissors in the photo, suggesting a hands-on, DIY approach to the brand. The Vivet logo features a sharp, ornate cross-like symbol that leans gothic and editorial. Not everyone online was impressed with what they saw.

Critics took to social media to question the designs and overall direction of the brand. Some fans felt the pieces looked unfinished or too similar to existing streetwear labels. The response was mixed at best, with skepticism outweighing early excitement in many corners.

A separate but louder conversation ran alongside the brand reveal entirely. Many fans used the moment to call for Kai to return to streaming. His absence from regular content has been felt across his massive fanbase. Some viewers seem less interested in Vivet and more interested in seeing Kai back live.

Kai Cenat Vivet

Vivet is Kai Cenat's debut clothing brand, and the early aesthetic leans dark and graphic-forward. The pieces shown so far include a white long-sleeve shirt covered in bold tribal and floral-style prints in black.

Also the custom hat featured hand-painted artwork in a raw, expressive style. Vivet's logo is a clean serif wordmark paired with a pointed, ornate cross symbol beneath it. The overall vibe sits somewhere between underground streetwear and alternative fashion.

It's clear Kai wants the brand to feel personal and creatively driven rather than celebrity merch. Whether the designs evolve over time or stay the course will determine how seriously the fashion world takes Vivet going forward.

We'll have to stay tuned to see what Kai cooks up next.