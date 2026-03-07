Kai Cenat Shows Off "Hate Wall" As Inspiration For Controversial Vivet Pivot

Over the past two months or so, Kai Cenat has been sharing his personal journey via a more low-key YouTube channel, kai's Mind. It's a space for him to share his workouts, motivational speeches, and more amid his pivot to his Vivet designer fashion brand. Although many fans hope the Twitch giant would return to streaming, and he's been dealing with hate throughout his whole career, it seems like he's using this criticism as fuel, not as a crutch.
In a new video he posted on kai's Mind today (Saturday, March 7) titled "Learn to embrace hate," he shared a message with fans while on a small break from designing for his brand. More specifically, Kai showed off a wall with many printed-out hateful messages he's received online, explaining its motivational and growth-focused purpose.
"We are currently designing in Italy in a 600-year-old villa, where everything is a little bit older," he remarked to his camera as he walked through the property. This was on February 12. "But I want to show you guys the power to embrace hate. Embracing hate lets you find ways to weaponize it. And I used to struggle with caring about what people thought."
Then, the New York City creative showed off the "hate wall" featuring many printed-out tweets and Instagram posts clowning his pivot into fashion. "So I got a hate wall of all the hate that I've received to motivate me even more, embrace my flaws, and find ways to make amazing things," he said. "They don't believe until you make it cool."
What Is Kai Cenat Doing Now?
While Cenat hasn't returned to streaming, he's currently working hard on his Vivet brand's designs and its future. This Italy villa is his latest stop on this journey, finalizing designs and getting ready to fully embark on this new path. We'll see if we ever get another stream in the future. Also, this video was recorded in February, so maybe Kai is on another phase of this project at press time.
Meanwhile, some of Kai Cenat's critics are just trolls, even when they're mega famous. Drake recently joked about the Vivet brand on his Instagram Story, which led Kai Cenat to demand Drake's ICEMAN album. We'll see if he successfully pressured him for a drop soon...