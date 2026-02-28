Drake Trolls Kai Cenat For His Vivet Fashion Brand Pivot

Even when Drake fans are demanding the release of his highly anticipated album ICEMAN, they can't help but laugh whenever he goes into troll mode online. Kai Cenat and his pivot away from streaming, his fashion brand Vivet, were the most recent subjects of the Toronto superstar's jabs, and fans are wondering if the two friends might have a new dynamic to work through.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, Drizzy took to his IG Story today (Saturday, February 28) with a screenshot of the following post: "I am a vivet designer and these are my concepts." We don't have any context for this, and this isn't necessarily a shot at Kai. Maybe it's poking fun at would-be designers looking to cash in on a new brand.

Still, fans brought up Drake's trolls concerning Kai Cenat in the past, as well as inevitable reflections on the Kendrick Lamar battle that continues to muddy hip-hop discourse to this day. So maybe there's a more charitable interpretation here. But given the two's interactions as of late, it seems like jokes and memes will take precedent over any earnest shows of love.

Did Kai Cenat Stop Streaming?

That's because Kai Cenat previously criticized Drake's ICEMAN album rollout, specifically dogging the third livestream he did for it. "I can’t fake it. That was so a**," he had remarked. "Biggest waste of my f***ing time… I can’t fake it, that was a**."

Drake clapped back at Kai Cenat by trolling him during his "Mafiathon 3" stream. Maybe some fans have interpreted these interactions as combative, but it seems more clear that they're just joking and having fun with each other.

However, this Vivet reference came more out of the blue, so fans can't make heads or tails of it just yet. Maybe Cenat will respond, but what would that even look like?