Drake Trolls Kai Cenat For His Vivet Fashion Brand Pivot

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake Trolls Kai Cenat Vivet Fashion Brand Pivot
Jun 10, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake reacts during the fourth quarter in game five of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Drake and Kai Cenat have kept a friendly relationship over the past few years, but neither is safe from the other's jokes.

Even when Drake fans are demanding the release of his highly anticipated album ICEMAN, they can't help but laugh whenever he goes into troll mode online. Kai Cenat and his pivot away from streaming, his fashion brand Vivet, were the most recent subjects of the Toronto superstar's jabs, and fans are wondering if the two friends might have a new dynamic to work through.

As caught by Bars on Instagram, Drizzy took to his IG Story today (Saturday, February 28) with a screenshot of the following post: "I am a vivet designer and these are my concepts." We don't have any context for this, and this isn't necessarily a shot at Kai. Maybe it's poking fun at would-be designers looking to cash in on a new brand.

Still, fans brought up Drake's trolls concerning Kai Cenat in the past, as well as inevitable reflections on the Kendrick Lamar battle that continues to muddy hip-hop discourse to this day. So maybe there's a more charitable interpretation here. But given the two's interactions as of late, it seems like jokes and memes will take precedent over any earnest shows of love.

Read More: Is Kai Cenat’s Vivet Pivot Performative?

Did Kai Cenat Stop Streaming?

That's because Kai Cenat previously criticized Drake's ICEMAN album rollout, specifically dogging the third livestream he did for it. "I can’t fake it. That was so a**," he had remarked. "Biggest waste of my f***ing time… I can’t fake it, that was a**."

Drake clapped back at Kai Cenat by trolling him during his "Mafiathon 3" stream. Maybe some fans have interpreted these interactions as combative, but it seems more clear that they're just joking and having fun with each other.

However, this Vivet reference came more out of the blue, so fans can't make heads or tails of it just yet. Maybe Cenat will respond, but what would that even look like?

Kai Cenat hasn't outright confirmed that he's permanently stepped back from livestreaming. However, he is on a long hiatus right now, and we don't know if he's returning. On the other hand, Drake has at least one more ICEMAN stream to deliver before the album eventually comes out.

Read More: 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
kai-cenat-future-paris-fashion-week-streetwear-news Streetwear Future Shows Support To Kai Cenat And Vivet At Paris Fashion Week
Kai Cenat Original Content Is Kai Cenat’s Vivet Pivot Performative?
Drake Trolls Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3 Stream ICEMAN Hip Hop News Viral Drake Trolls Kai Cenat On "Mafiathon 3" Stream Over "ICEMAN" Criticism
NBA: All Star-Celebrity Game-Team Bonds at Team Rice Music Kai Cenat Claps Back At Drake For Posting His Forehead On Instagram
Comments 0