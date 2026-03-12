DJ Akademiks Claims Deshae Frost Tried To Mess With Kai Cenat's Ex When She Was 17

DJ Akademiks has had some pretty contentious streams over the years. Last night was certainly one of them as he had a plethora of guests, all while he was clearly getting a bit intoxicated.

At one point in the stream, he has a bit of a verbal sparring match with streamer Deshae Frost. Frost is a good friend of Kai Cenat. Kai has not streamed since his last Mafiathon event and is currently dealing with the fallout from his breakup with Gigi Alayah. That heartbreak took a mental toll on Cenat, and you can see it in his most recent videos.

With that being said, Kai and Gigi became a topic of conversation for Akademiks and Frost. This subsequently led to a heated discussion where Akademiks divulged some alleged information.

As Akademiks explains, Gigi alleged that Frost was trying to mess with her when she was 17. This immediately had Frost upset, as he told Akademiks to put down the alcohol.

Deshae Frost Goes After Akademiks

Frost continued to tell Akademiks to drop the subject and to stop talking about Kai Cenat. However, Ak continued to force the issue. He kept expanding upon the allegations and wouldn't allow the situation to die down. Instead, he kept trying to escalate it.

Eventually, Frost had had enough with Akademiks' antics and decided to hang up. While Ak wasn't too pleased with that, it makes sense that Frost would not want to carry on this conversation any further.

Of course, these are very serious allegations, and it is important to note that they have not been investigated and have not been substantiated.