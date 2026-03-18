Nike Just Gave Kobe Bryant's High School Legacy Its Own Sneaker

Nike has revealed the first official look at the Kobe Bryant x Nike Dunk Low Protro "Lower Merion." The shoe is a direct tribute to Kobe's high school years at Lower Merion in Pennsylvania.

Hypebeast reports that the Kobe Bryant x Nike Dunk Low Protro "Lower Merion" will drop on March 23rd, 2026.

Every detail on this shoe tells a specific part of Kobe's early story. The most emotional detail sits on the heel of the shoe. Also Kobe's signature is embroidered there in cream script on both sides.

His Lower Merion number 33 appears as a patch on the lateral side panel. These touches make the shoe feel more like a tribute than a product.

The colorway is pulled directly from Lower Merion's team colors. A deep crimson red covers the entire upper in a mix of satin and textured materials. Cream piping runs along the Swoosh and panel edges, adding contrast without breaking the tone.

A gum outsole finishes the look and keeps everything grounded. The tongue features Kobe's logo, and the insoles carry additional personal details. The heel collar reads "Friends hang sometimes, banners hang forever."

That phrase alone captures exactly who Kobe was as a competitor. Overall Nike is handling this tribute with the level of care it deserves.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Dunk Low Protro "Lower Merion"

The Kobe Bryant x Nike Dunk Low Protro "Lower Merion" is one of the most personal Kobe releases Nike has ever produced. Also the deep crimson red satin upper immediately connects to Lower Merion High School's team colors in Pennsylvania.

Textured chenille on the Swoosh adds a premium, tactile quality that separates it from standard Dunk releases. Further the number 33 jersey patch on the side panel is a direct nod to his high school number. Kobe's signature on the heel is embroidered in soft cream thread.

The gum outsole keeps the look classic and clean. Everything about this shoe points back to where Kobe's greatness first began to take shape.

Also, the retail price of these will be 135 when they release.