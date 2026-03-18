Nike Links LeBron And MF DOOM In New Collection

Nike is dropping a LeBron James apparel collection called "The Masked Menace." The line draws direct inspiration from MF DOOM and Madlib's legendary 2004 album, Madvillainy. It also blends 2 masked figures from completely different worlds into one cohesive release. The result is one of the most culturally layered Nike drops in recent memory.

JustFreshKicks further reports that the Nike LeBron 23 "Masked Menace" is dropping on March 24th!

The collection is anchored by a dark charcoal tee featuring a masked LeBron portrait. The graphic also mimics the layout and energy of the Madvillainy album cover almost exactly.

The backstory behind the mask goes back to the 2014 NBA Playoffs. LeBron suffered a facial injury while playing for the Miami Heat and was forced to wear a protective mask. He kept playing through it and the image became one of the most memorable in playoff basketball history. Nike is now turning that moment into a full cultural statement.

The collection goes beyond just the graphic tee. Hoodies and tour-style tees are also part of the lineup. The LeBron 23 sneaker will be included in the release as well. Overall everything is set to arrive this month, making March 2026 a big moment for LeBron product.

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Nike LeBron 23 "Masked Menace"

The Nike LeBron 23 arrives in a blacked-out colorway that looks incredibly sleek from every angle. The upper features a textured mesh material with a subtle carbon fiber-like pattern running throughout.

Also small gold accents appear near the tongue and heel, adding a premium touch to the all-black build. The outsole carries the same dark tone, keeping the whole shoe cohesive and clean.

It's a low-profile basketball silhouette that works just as well off the court as on it. That connection feels genuine rather than forced.

LeBron "Masked Menace" Hoodie

The Nike "Masked Menace" collection celebrates a specific moment in LeBron's career through a hip-hop lens. The centerpiece graphic tee is a dark charcoal with a high-contrast black and white portrait of LeBron wearing his infamous protective mask.

Further, the composition directly references the Madvillainy cover, right down to the cropped framing and sparse layout. Beyond the tee, the collection includes hoodies and tour-style graphic pieces that carry the same moody, editorial energy.