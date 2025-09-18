Barack Obama Addresses Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Over Charlie Kirk Comments

BY Cole Blake 1063 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-OBAMA-HARRIS
TOPSHOT - Former US President Barack Obama campaigns for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on October 10, 2024. (Photo by RYAN COLLERD / AFP) (Photo by RYAN COLLERD/AFP via Getty Images)
ABC decided to pull Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show off of the air in the wake of his comments on Charlie Kirk.

Barack Obama has weighed in on Disney’s ABC pulling Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show off the air over his recent comments about Charlie Kirk. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. The former President of the United States labeled the move "dangerous" and suggested it goes against the First Amendment.

"After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn’t like," he wrote in his post. "This is precisely the kind of government coercion that the First Amendment was designed to prevent — and media companies need to start standing up rather than capitulating to it."

The move came just hours after the Donald Trump administration publicly called on the company to punish Kimmel. Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr even suggested ABC’s broadcast license was at risk.

As noted by CNBC, Nexstar Media Group also said its ABC-affiliated stations would preempt Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future." That move came as the company is seeking the FCC's approval for a merger with Tegna.

Read More: Barack & Michelle Obama Shut Down Divorce Rumors With Playful Response

Jimmy Kimmel & Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during a speech at Utah Valley University, earlier this month. Authorities have identified a 22-year-old by the name of Tyler Robinson as the prime suspect in the investigation. He is currently residing behind bars.

As for the comments that ABC deemed controversial enough to take Kimmel's show off the air, he said of Tyler Robinson on Monday's episode: “The MAGA Gang is desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and is doing everything they can to score political points from it." He also played a clip of Donald Trump reflecting on Kirk's passing.

Kimmel has yet to comment on the situation, and the future of his talk show remains unclear. Several Democratic politicians and other celebrities have already voiced their support for him.

Read More: Michelle Obama Drops Workout Playlist Featuring Frank Ocean, Meek Mill & More

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 75.1K
Fontaines D.C. &amp; Support Acts Perform At Finsbury Park Politics Bob Vylan Breaks Silence On Backlash To Labeling Charlie Kirk A "Piece Of Sh*t" 1448
FILES-US-POLITICS-SHOOTING-KIRK Politics Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer Identified As 22-Year-Old Utah Man Tyler Robinson 1357
Tyler Robinson Mugshot Charlie Kirk Political News Politics Tyler Robinson’s Mugshot Goes Viral Amid Charlie Kirk Murder Investigation 1325
Comments 0