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adidas Adistar Control 5
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Anthony Edwards And Barack Obama Team Up On New Advertisement
Anthony Edwards wore the Adidas Adistar Control 5 during his viral NBA video with Barack Obama, continuing their playful rivalry.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 18, 2026