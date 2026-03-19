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Steph Curry Warms Up In Brooks Glycerin Max 2 Running Shoes
Stephen Curry is breaking out the Brooks Glycerin Max 2 during his warmups in Boston, despite his ongoing injury.
By
Ben Atkinson
March 19, 2026