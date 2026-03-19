Air Jordan 11 Low "UNC" Returns Next Month: New Images Surface

The Air Jordan 11 Low "UNC" is dropping this April and it is going to be massive. Full family sizing will be available, making this one accessible for collectors of all ages.

INSANE SNEAKER™ reports that the Air Jordan 11 Low "UNC" will be releasing on April 18th, 2026.

The Jordan 11 Low in a Carolina Blue colorway is exactly the kind of release that moves the entire sneaker conversation. This is shaping up to be one of the biggest Jordan drops of the first half of 2026.

The University of North Carolina connection gives this shoe instant cultural weight. Jordan Brand and UNC have one of the most storied relationships in all of sports.

Michael Jordan himself wore Carolina Blue throughout his college career at Chapel Hill. Every UNC Jordan release carries that legacy directly into the design.

The low-top silhouette makes the Jordan 11 feel more wearable and versatile than ever. It keeps the iconic patent leather mudguard that the 11 is known for. The powder blue tones across the upper are clean and immediately recognizable.

White and icy blue accents round out the color story perfectly. Family sizing means parents and kids can match on this one together. That alone tends to drive significant demand on release day.

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Air Jordan 11 Low "UNC" Retail Price

The Air Jordan 11 Low "UNC" is one of those releases that appeals to sneakerheads and casual buyers equally. Further the shoe features the Jordan 11's signature patent leather mudguard rendered in a rich Carolina Blue tone.

Also a soft powder blue textile upper sits above it, keeping the look light and fresh. White laces and a clean icy translucent outsole finish the design with familiar Jordan 11 elegance. The low-top cut makes it significantly easier to style than the high version, opening it up to a wider audience.