The Whitaker Group x Air Jordan 11 Low Set For 2026

BY Ben Atkinson 94 Views
the-whitaker-group-x-air-jordan-11-low-sneaker-news
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Whitaker Group x Air Jordan 11 Low “Windchill” is expected in 2026, blending premium storytelling with the legacy of an iconic silhouette.

The Whitaker Group x Air Jordan 11 Low “Windchill” is expected to arrive in 2026, adding another layer to James Whitner’s growing catalog of influential collaborations. Known for elevating Jordan classics with luxury storytelling, A Ma Maniere and Social Status have redefined what sneaker partnerships can represent.

With this upcoming project, the “Windchill” colorway is already stirring anticipation, even before official images surface. The Air Jordan 11 Low makes a fitting canvas for this collaboration. First released in 1996, the AJ11 quickly became a symbol of performance and luxury thanks to its use of patent leather.

Michael Jordan wore the silhouette during his legendary return season, and it’s often remembered as one of Tinker Hatfield’s boldest designs. The low-top version introduced a new level of versatility, merging elegance with wearability.

Over the years, the AJ11 Low has remained a staple in both performance basketball and streetwear culture. Whitner’s track record suggests the “Windchill” edition will highlight premium craftsmanship and cultural resonance.

His past projects have seamlessly merged fashion with community narratives, making sneakers more than just footwear. Final details remain under wraps.

The Whitaker Group x Air Jordan 11 Low

The Whitaker Group x Air Jordan 11 Low “Windchill” brings Whitner’s refined approach to an iconic silhouette. The sneaker is expected to feature premium materials, clean execution, and subtle storytelling details.

Patent leather overlays should remain a key design element, paired with tonal accents that balance performance heritage with elegance. Early previews suggest a minimal yet powerful color palette, aligning with Whitner’s history of sophisticated Jordan collaborations.

A crisp midsole and translucent outsole are likely to complete the build. Combining luxury appeal with cultural depth, the “Windchill” edition pushes the AJ11 Low into new territory while honoring its roots.

Sneaker News reports that the The Whitaker Group x Air Jordan 11 Low will be released sometime in 2026. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they are released.

Ben Atkinson
