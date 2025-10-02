News
Sneakers
The Whitaker Group x Air Jordan 11 Low Set For 2026
The Whitaker Group x Air Jordan 11 Low “Windchill” is expected in 2026, blending premium storytelling with the legacy of an iconic silhouette.
By
Ben Atkinson
October 02, 2025
