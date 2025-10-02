Air Jordan 11 “Inner Beast” Launches With Fierce New Details

The Air Jordan 11 “Inner Beast” is dropping in grade school sizing in just two days, bringing fresh energy to a legendary silhouette. This new release embraces a bold design while staying true to the AJ11’s iconic identity.

Its dark tones and glowing details channel the fearless spirit behind its name. The look fits perfectly into Jordan Brand’s tradition of combining performance with storytelling. The Air Jordan 11 first debuted in 1995 and remains one of the most recognizable sneakers in the Jordan line.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced patent leather to basketball shoes and became an instant cultural icon. Michael Jordan famously wore the AJ11 during his return season, cementing its place in both sports and fashion history.

Over the decades, the model has consistently been a highlight of Jordan Brand’s lineup, with each new version building anticipation. The “Inner Beast” edition continues that legacy with a design tailored for younger sneaker fans. Its sharp details and striking finish embody the strength and creativity that define the Jordan brand.

The photos show a sleek black build accented by a glowing outsole and beast-inspired claw graphics near the heel. With its daring look and powerful theme, the Air Jordan 11 “Inner Beast” is set to be one of the standout grade school drops of the season.

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 11 “Inner Beast” comes dressed in black leather and velvet-like overlays, giving the shoe a fierce texture. A glowing green outsole adds contrast and creates a dramatic finish underfoot.

The heel features a claw mark graphic with a green Jumpman, adding to the theme. A crisp white midsole balances the bold design. Rope laces and tonal eyelets complete the signature AJ11 build.

Subtle details across the upper highlight the sneaker’s storytelling approach. Crafted exclusively in grade school sizing, the “Inner Beast” combines premium textures with imaginative accents, making it a unique twist on the iconic Jordan 11.

Athlon Sports reports that the Air Jordan 11 GS “Inner Beast” will be released on October 4th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they drop.