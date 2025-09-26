Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother’s Day” Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother’s Day” now has an expected release date, bringing a fresh twist to the iconic model. This pair celebrates the holiday with a design that mixes elegance and performance, staying true to the Jordan 11’s reputation.

It arrives in a white base with metallic gold overlays that instantly catch the eye. Since its first release in 1995, the Air Jordan 11 has stood as one of Tinker Hatfield’s most celebrated designs. The model introduced patent leather to basketball sneakers, bridging the gap between performance and luxury.

Over the years, it’s been linked with defining moments in Michael Jordan’s career and continues to be one of the most sought-after silhouettes in the entire Jordan catalog. The “Mother’s Day” edition builds on this legacy while highlighting appreciation and style.

It’s a release designed for the moment, adding meaning to the timeless construction of the Jordan 11 Low. The use of premium finishes reflects the holiday’s spirit of recognition and gratitude.

The photos provided show the sneaker’s sharp contrast of clean white mesh against gold patent leather mudguards. A heart-shaped lace charm further ties into the theme, adding a unique touch. This pair carries both a message and a look that will stand out in 2026.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother’s Day”

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother’s Day” features a white mesh upper paired with glossy metallic gold patent leather overlays. A crisp white midsole keeps the design balanced, while an icy translucent outsole completes the look.

The pair includes unique lace details, highlighted by a gold heart-shaped charm inscribed with “My Heart.” Subtle branding elements appear on the tongue and heel, reinforcing its classic identity.

The low-cut build delivers comfort and versatility, making it wearable for both casual and special occasions. It’s a thoughtful design that merges iconic Jordan heritage with a celebration of family and appreciation.