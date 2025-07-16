Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother’s Day” Celebrates Moms In A Bold Way

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother’s Day” drops in the summer 2026, landing just ahead of the holiday with a colorway that’s both striking and sentimental. Jordan Brand is using this release to highlight motherhood through one of its most iconic silhouettes.

With its roots in MJ’s legendary 1995–96 season, the Air Jordan 11 is often seen as a symbol of greatness and grace, making it the perfect model to honor the strength and style of moms. The shoe pairs a bright white mesh upper with glossy metallic gold patent leather, creating a clean, regal look.

Photos show an icy translucent sole and gold accents, including a heart-shaped “My Heart” tag that dials up the emotional edge. It’s flashy, but tasteful, like a trophy in sneaker form. The Air Jordan 11 Low has always brought elegance to the hardwood.

While MJ never wore this specific model in a game, it’s become a go-to favorite for spring and summer. With this new twist, it’s stepping into more heartfelt territory.

Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother’s Day”

The Air Jordan 11 Low “Mother’s Day” features a white mesh upper paired with a metallic gold patent leather mudguard that wraps the entire shoe. Gold Jumpman branding sits on the tongue, while white laces and midsole keep things crisp.

Also, a translucent outsole adds a frosty finish. Further, the most unique detail is a gold heart-shaped charm reading “My Heart,” hanging off the laces as a tribute piece.

The inner lining stays simple in white, allowing the shine to take center stage. It’s a clean, bold take on a classic model with personal storytelling stitched into every piece.