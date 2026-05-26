Nike Brings Out All The Stars For Their 2026 World Cup Campaign

BY Ben Atkinson
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May 24, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; A Nike swoosh logo at Nike by Eugene. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports. Copyright 2024 USA TODAY Sports
Nike's 2026 World Cup campaign features athletes, artists, and cultural figures including Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Travis Scott.

Nike just revealed its campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the cast is massive. The brand shared the lineup through a series of images dropped across social media, featuring over 40 athletes, artists, and cultural figures. It is one of the most wide-ranging rosters Nike has ever assembled for a campaign.

The lineup includes football stars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Erling Haaland, and Kylian Mbappe alongside non-football athletes like LeBron James and Serena Williams. Cultural figures like Travis Scott, LISA from Blackpink, and Kim Kardashian also appear. The mix has already sparked debate about how far a football campaign should reach beyond the sport itself.

Nike is not anchoring the campaign around a single film or moment. Instead, the brand plans to roll out activations, collaborations, and content across a 12-week window tied to the tournament. That's a different approach from how Nike has handled previous World Cups.

The World Cup opens June 11th across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Nike is treating it as one of the biggest marketing moments in the brand's recent history. The reveal was just the starting point and certainly there is more coming over the weeks ahead.

The campaign reflects how Nike wants to position football right now. It is not just a sport. They are treating it as a full cultural moment.

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Nike World Cup Campaign

Nike has typically built its World Cup campaigns around a single defining piece of creative. For 2026, that approach has been set aside entirely in favor of a rolling series of releases and activations. It was designed for quick, easy sharing across social platforms rather than a traditional advertising rollout.

The cast covers distinct audiences across key regions. Artists like Travis Scott, LISA, and Central Cee each connect to different communities worldwide. That spread is not accidental. Nike is trying to reach football fans across cultures simultaneously rather than through one central message.

Nike CEO Elliott Hill framed the World Cup directly as a catalyst for sustained momentum well beyond the tournament itself. The campaign is not just about the summer. Nike is building toward something longer.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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