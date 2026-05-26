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world cup 2026
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Streetwear
Nike Brings Out All The Stars For Their 2026 World Cup Campaign
Nike's 2026 World Cup campaign features athletes, artists, and cultural figures including Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and Travis Scott.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 26, 2026