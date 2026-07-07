FIFA Responds After IShowSpeed Allegedly Targeted By Racist Fan

A moment from IShowSpeed's World Cup livestream has prompted a FIFA investigation after an alleged racist exchange in the stands.

The organization reportedly confirmed Tuesday (July 7) that it has opened an investigation into the incident and reiterated its stance against discrimination. "FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms," the governing body said in a statement. "These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup , or anywhere in society. ... The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

While streaming from the stands, IShowSpeed was seen interacting with nearby supporters when one person allegedly directed a racist remark toward him in Spanish. According to the Associated Press , after asking what was being said, the streamer was informed the individual appeared to tell him to "go cry to the zoo," a comment widely interpreted as racist. Clips of the exchange quickly circulated online, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for FIFA to respond.

Few online personalities have done more to introduce younger audiences to global soccer than IShowSpeed. He travels to major tournaments and meets some of the sport's biggest stars. Through livestreaming matches to millions of viewers, the YouTuber has become a familiar face at international events. That visibility also means uncomfortable moments often unfold in front of an enormous audience, which is exactly what happened during Friday's FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Cape Verde.

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