iShowSpeed Links Up With Meek Mill & Receives DreamChasers Chain During U.S. Tour Stream

iShowSpeed continued his tour of the United States with a stop in Philly, where he got a DreamChasers chain from Meek Mill.

September is shaping up to be a massive month for two of the internet's most recognizable personalities. On the first of the month, Kai Cenat launched Mafiathon 3, the third and final event in that series. His goal is to reach one million subscribers by the end of September, and if he does, LeBron James will appear on the stream to cut Cenat's hair.

In late August, iShowSpeed launched his Speed Does America Tour, an extended trip around the United States that will last all of September and formally end on October 2. It's a 24/7 stream, and so far, he has collaborated with people like Tom Brady and others.

The tour recently brought him to Philadelphia. He met up with 76ers star Paul George and didn't realize George played in the city, in a bit of a funny moment between the two. He also linked up with Philly-based rap star Meek Mill, who gave Speed a DreamChasers chain worth $200,000. Meek joked about how difficult it was to get to Speed's location, saying that he got chased by 13 police cars and three helicopters in the process.

iShowSpeed America Tour

In the remaining time Speed has on stream (which, as of writing, is about a full month), he will attempt to cover about half of the United States. He was in Washington, D.C. on Monday, which unsurprisingly caused pandemonium when viewers figured out exactly where he ended up. The streamer met up with Democratic congressman Maxwell Frost, who showed him around Capitol Hill.

Speed is one of the more creative streamers in his space these days, and it will be interesting to see who else he meets up with across the remaining of his large-scale tour. But now, Speed can consider himself part of the DreamChasers family, thanks to a co-sign from the man himself.

