Last week, Drake attended Portugal's Round of 32 game against Croatia. The game was in Toronto, and Drake was looking to show love to Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

During the game, Drake did his "Where She At?" move. Subsequently, he got to link up with Ronaldo, who seemed excited to meet him. It is just yet another example of how Drizzy is everywhere, especially during big sporting events.

Today, Ronaldo and Portugal are back in action as they take on Spain in the Round of 16. The winner of this match will play the winner of Belgium vs. USA in the Quarter-Finals.

Before the game, Ronaldo showed big love to Drake by doing the "Where She At?" as he walked into the stadium.

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Inspired By Drake

So far, Ronaldo and Portugal have struggled against Spain, despite the score remaining 0-0. Spain has had most of the possession, and they have completed more passes. However, this isn't always indicative of the final scoreline. There is a very realistic chance that Portugal can tilt the pitch in the second half.

Ronald has only made it past the Quarter-Finals once in a World Cup before. He did so back in 2006, when the team lost to the eventual runner-up, France. His team then lost in the third-place game to Germany.

This is likely to be Ronaldo's final World Cup. Now that Lionel Messi has a World Cup to his name, you can bet that there is pressure on Cristiano Ronaldo to prove he can also achieve the greatest trophy in the history of soccer.