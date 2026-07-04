Drake & Cristiano Ronaldo Share Their GOAT Link-Up At The World Cup

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Drake Cristiano Ronaldo Link Up World Cup
Jun 17, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake addresses the Toronto Raptors during a rally at Toronto city hall Nathan Phillips Square. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake is rooting for Canada at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but that doesn't mean he can't show love to Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal.

Drake recently placed a one dollar bet on Morocco to beat Canada in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, trying to hit Stake with a "reverse curse" after he won his straightforward bet on his country. But he still wants to show love to other nations competing, especially to its huge stars. As such, Drizzy recently linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing him and Portugal beat Croatia in Toronto, and shared a lot of social media posts about his great time.

What's more is that the fútbol legend also shared the picture of them together on his Instagram. "@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your country bro," he wrote. "We are the same height I swear [crying-laughing emoji] vamos!!! my brother @cristiano," the 6ix God captioned his own IG Story post.

The OVO mogul also shared the jersey Ronaldo signed for his son Adonis. "To Adonis, Best Wishes," the jersey read.

These are two of the GOATs of their respective fields, with millions of fans backing them as the top dogs. So for fans of both, this is a very special moment.

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Cristiano Ronaldo & Drake

Elsewhere, the Toronto superstar also had another way in which he celebrated the Portugal team. Gonçalo Ramos' wife asked him to sign his jersey at some point of the Croatia match, and he happily obliged. "Congrats! Vamos! 6'er, ICEMAN" the jersey read.

Meanwhile, there is some more beef in Drake's world, or at least, there might be. Fans took note of the new Ken Carson and Playboi Carti track "wedidit" off of Carson's new album Xperiment. On it, Carti tells a "crodie" that he will still "blast" him, which might be a sly response to the "Whisper My Name" shots at his expense.

They both seemed like pretty simple disses, so we doubt this will devolve into anything further on wax. Maybe there will be some Internet drama, but what else is new?

In any case, Drake is just enjoying the World Cup in his country and hoping Canada makes it all the way. But along that way, he has a lot of stars and teams to commend for their greatness.

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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