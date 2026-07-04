Drake & Cristiano Ronaldo Share Their GOAT Link-Up At The World Cup

Drake recently placed a one dollar bet on Morocco to beat Canada in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, trying to hit Stake with a "reverse curse" after he won his straightforward bet on his country. But he still wants to show love to other nations competing, especially to its huge stars. As such, Drizzy recently linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo after seeing him and Portugal beat Croatia in Toronto, and shared a lot of social media posts about his great time.

What's more is that the fútbol legend also shared the picture of them together on his Instagram. "@champagnepapi Nice to host us in your country bro," he wrote. "We are the same height I swear [crying-laughing emoji] vamos!!! my brother @cristiano," the 6ix God captioned his own IG Story post.

The OVO mogul also shared the jersey Ronaldo signed for his son Adonis. "To Adonis, Best Wishes," the jersey read.

These are two of the GOATs of their respective fields, with millions of fans backing them as the top dogs. So for fans of both, this is a very special moment.

Cristiano Ronaldo & Drake

Elsewhere, the Toronto superstar also had another way in which he celebrated the Portugal team. Gonçalo Ramos' wife asked him to sign his jersey at some point of the Croatia match, and he happily obliged. "Congrats! Vamos! 6'er, ICEMAN" the jersey read.

Meanwhile, there is some more beef in Drake's world, or at least, there might be. Fans took note of the new Ken Carson and Playboi Carti track "wedidit" off of Carson's new album Xperiment. On it, Carti tells a "crodie" that he will still "blast" him, which might be a sly response to the "Whisper My Name" shots at his expense.

They both seemed like pretty simple disses, so we doubt this will devolve into anything further on wax. Maybe there will be some Internet drama, but what else is new?

In any case, Drake is just enjoying the World Cup in his country and hoping Canada makes it all the way. But along that way, he has a lot of stars and teams to commend for their greatness.