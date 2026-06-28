Drake Makes $770K Bet On Canada Beating South Africa In FIFA World Cup

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Drake 770K Bet Canada Beating South Africa FIFA World Cup
Jun 13, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Recording artist Drake watches with Toronto Raptors fans as they cheer on their team in the NBA Finals against Golden State Warriors at the Jurassic Park watch party at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Fans wonder if this will be another example of "the Drake curse" or if Canada will move onto the next round in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With all the success Drake has experienced this year thanks to his ICEMAN trilogy, it stands to reason that he would be feeling pretty lucky right now. Ever the betting Stake promoter, he chose to test this luck out by betting $770K on his home country of Canada beating South Africa in their soccer – sorry, fútbol match today (Sunday, June 28) and moving onto the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Drizzy shared this risk on Instagram, teasing South African DJ, producer, and collaborator Black Coffee following some trash talk in the DMs. "@realblackcoffee was chirping in the DM I had to raise the STAKES," he captioned his post. If the 6ix God is successful in this bet (or rather, if Canada comes out on top today), he will win a million dollars.

Everyone is going wild over the World Cup this year, although some Canadian fans might not be so pleased by this news. That is, if they believe in the mythical "Drake curse." It's a popular and long-standing meme that posits anyone The Boy aligns himself with in the sports world ends up losing.

Of course, there are plenty of examples that disprove this. But it's always a risk, and he's happy to lean into the narrative for the love of the game.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Drake's Bets

Most recently, Drake's big bets haven't been as successful. He lost a big Super Bowl bet on the New England Patriots earlier this year, as well as betting on Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua in their boxing match. But there have been plenty of victories since and along the way, so we'll see how Canada fares today.

As for disprovals of "the curse," the Toronto Raptors' championship last decade built up enough good will to last years and years. Also, Toronto's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory in the NBA Finals last year, so it's not all bad news.

Elsewhere, Drake is prepping for his exclusive Janice parties at various locations in North America today. It's an apology to all the Janice's who had to endure "Janice STFU" as ICEMAN's biggest hit.

Read More: Tay Keith's Signature Sound Lives On Through These 10 Songs

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration Concert Sports Drake Loses $300K After Betting On Canada In Copa America Game
Sports Drake Loses $1 Million Bet On Argentina & France In World Cup
Jonelle Filigno Feature - FIFA Women's World Cup 2015 Sports Jonelle Filigno Net Worth 2023: What Is The Soccer Star Worth?
Comments 1