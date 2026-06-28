Drake Makes $770K Bet On Canada Beating South Africa In FIFA World Cup

With all the success Drake has experienced this year thanks to his ICEMAN trilogy, it stands to reason that he would be feeling pretty lucky right now. Ever the betting Stake promoter, he chose to test this luck out by betting $770K on his home country of Canada beating South Africa in their soccer – sorry, fútbol match today (Sunday, June 28) and moving onto the next round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Drizzy shared this risk on Instagram, teasing South African DJ, producer, and collaborator Black Coffee following some trash talk in the DMs. "@realblackcoffee was chirping in the DM I had to raise the STAKES," he captioned his post. If the 6ix God is successful in this bet (or rather, if Canada comes out on top today), he will win a million dollars.

Everyone is going wild over the World Cup this year, although some Canadian fans might not be so pleased by this news. That is, if they believe in the mythical "Drake curse." It's a popular and long-standing meme that posits anyone The Boy aligns himself with in the sports world ends up losing.

Of course, there are plenty of examples that disprove this. But it's always a risk, and he's happy to lean into the narrative for the love of the game.

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Drake's Bets

Most recently, Drake's big bets haven't been as successful. He lost a big Super Bowl bet on the New England Patriots earlier this year, as well as betting on Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua in their boxing match. But there have been plenty of victories since and along the way, so we'll see how Canada fares today.

As for disprovals of "the curse," the Toronto Raptors' championship last decade built up enough good will to last years and years. Also, Toronto's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory in the NBA Finals last year, so it's not all bad news.