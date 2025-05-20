Drake Hilariously Denies The "Drake Curse" Allegations

BY Alexander Cole 484 Views
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Drake curse is something that has plagued sports teams for over a decade now but the artist wants you to believe it's not real.

If you are a sports fan who also loves hip-hop, then you probably know about the dreaded "Drake Curse." For those who may not be aware, this is the phenomenon in which whomever Drake roots for, loses.

Overall, this is something that has been seen time and time again. The most recent example we have is Drizzy betting $1.25 million on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Only for them to lose 6-1 in one of the most embarrassing Game 7s in NHL history.

The curse has extended to MMA, boxing, college basketball, and of course, football. However, if you were to ask the man himself about the Drake curse, he would tell you that it straight up doesn't exist.

Case in point, Drizzy was recently in a new ad for Stake where he was very quick to dismiss the idea that the curse is something worth considering. “If I could get out there on the field & win for all your favorite teams I would," he said.

The Drake Curse

Throughout the humorous ad, Drake noted that in 2019, the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship. In his eyes, this proves that the curse is not a real thing and instead, it is simply a figment of everyone's imagination. However, it could just be that Kawhi Leonard is more powerful than the Drake curse itself.

Since that time, there have been other instances in which Drizzy's fandom has gone sideways. Sports fans always fear the Drake curse, and that is not going to stop anytime soon.

Speaking of things that won't stop anytime soon...Drake's affinity for sports gambling. He noted that he is a bit of a flawed bettor, however, he loves it anyway. The rapper's deal with Stake has paid him millions of dollars, so it's not like he's losing too much out here.

Regardless, if you are a sports fan, you better hope that the artist doesn't bet on your team, anytime soon.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
