Drake Hilariously Denies The "Drake Curse" Allegations

If you are a sports fan who also loves hip-hop, then you probably know about the dreaded "Drake Curse." For those who may not be aware, this is the phenomenon in which whomever Drake roots for, loses.

Overall, this is something that has been seen time and time again. The most recent example we have is Drizzy betting $1.25 million on the Toronto Maple Leafs. Only for them to lose 6-1 in one of the most embarrassing Game 7s in NHL history.

The curse has extended to MMA, boxing, college basketball, and of course, football. However, if you were to ask the man himself about the Drake curse, he would tell you that it straight up doesn't exist.

Case in point, Drizzy was recently in a new ad for Stake where he was very quick to dismiss the idea that the curse is something worth considering. “If I could get out there on the field & win for all your favorite teams I would," he said.

The Drake Curse

Throughout the humorous ad, Drake noted that in 2019, the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship. In his eyes, this proves that the curse is not a real thing and instead, it is simply a figment of everyone's imagination. However, it could just be that Kawhi Leonard is more powerful than the Drake curse itself.

Since that time, there have been other instances in which Drizzy's fandom has gone sideways. Sports fans always fear the Drake curse, and that is not going to stop anytime soon.

Speaking of things that won't stop anytime soon...Drake's affinity for sports gambling. He noted that he is a bit of a flawed bettor, however, he loves it anyway. The rapper's deal with Stake has paid him millions of dollars, so it's not like he's losing too much out here.