Drake Finds An A-List Scapegoat After Losing Over $1 Million On The Toronto Maple Leafs

BY Cole Blake 2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Justin Bieber was in attendance with his wife, Hailey, as Drake's hometown Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated from the playoffs.

Drake blamed the "[Justin] Bieber curse" on his Instagram Story, Sunday, after losing a $1 million bet on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The team lost in a 6-1 blowout at the hands of the Florida Panthers. Drake shared his betslip on social media, earlier in the day. He picked his hometown team to win on the moneyline in one bet and for them to win by 2 or more goals in a smaller gamble.

Panthers winger Brad Marchand was key to the team's success, recording a goal and two assists in the contest. It marked his fifth time beating the Maple Leafs in a Game 7 elimination game, having done so with the Boston Bruins in 2013, 2018, 2019 and 2024 before last night, as noted by ESPN. "I grew up a Leafs fan. I enjoy playing against the Leafs. I enjoy interacting with fans. Like, it's fun. It's not something I'll forever get to do," he said afterward. With their win, the Panthers are advancing to the Eastern Conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes

Justin Bieber was actually in attendance during Sunday's game as an avid Maple Leafs fan. He reflected on the loss in a post on Instagram afterward. He wrote: "I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss. This year we made it farther than we have in so long and im happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it."

Read More: Drake Goes Full Gambling Ad Mode In Corny New Promo Video For Stake

Drake Toronto Maple Leafs Bet
Drake, IG, Maple Leafs Bet

Before his Toronto Maple Leafs bet, Drake made headlines over the weekend for teaming up with Kai Cenat to announce a new music video for his song with PartyNextDoor, "SOMEBODY LOVES ME." He originally released the track on his latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

During a livestream, Cenat revealed he's offering $15k to 20 fans who provide him with short clips of ideas they have for the music video. Sharing the clip of Cenat on Instagram, Drake wrote in the caption: "CALLING ALL VI$$$IONARIES."

Read More: Drake Has A Million On The Line For Upcoming Adin Ross Gambling Stream

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 58.0K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.9K
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Drake Teams Up With Kai Cenat For New Music Video & They Need Fans' Help 2.0K
Sports Drake Shows Support For Conor McGregor At UFC Weigh-Ins 16.9K