Drake Goes Full Gambling Ad Mode In Corny New Promo Video For Stake

...Or should we say, "dad mode"?

Drake may be dealing with a whole lot of controversy these days, but he would never let external pressures throw him off his bag-chasing game. Moreover, he recently released an Instagram ad for the gambling company Stake – with which he's long been affiliated – that, despite its corniness, is a pretty crucial ego boost for The Boy amid a pretty difficult time. "Daddy, why do we have so much money?" his new ad asks, presumably from the perspective of his son Adonis Graham. "Because I never gave up," it answers in text. Cue the eye-roll. "I rarely celebrate anything," Drizzy says in the clip.

"Just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, it's being so unsure how you're getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula," Drake shares. The ad itself shows off many of his luxurious possessions, such as his "Air Drake" private plane and his fancy cars, while also adding footage of him winning big while gambling and playing some royalty-free-sounding piano keys in the ad's background. It's probably a nice reminder of the 6ix God's success amid his legal battle against Universal Music Group and Spotify.

Drake's New Stake Ad

Meanwhile, Drake also appeared in some more ridiculous stories this week, including a wild claim from Azealia Banks. "Damnnn.. you wanna suck Drake d**k that bad?" one fan asked Banks in response to her defense of his moves against UMG and Spotify. "AND DID!!!!!!!!" she replied. Of course, maybe this is just a troll, but with how quickly word spreads on the Internet, take it with a barrel of salt and don't pay it much mind.