Drake Recalls Michael Jordan Ping-Pong Bets & $40 Million Dave & Buster's Gambling Win

Apr 7, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) talks with recording artist Drake (right) before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake spoke on Michael Jordan and Dave & Buster's via a new ad for Stake, in which he broke down in-person gambling versus online bets.

Drake is rolling the dice on his defamation lawsuit against UMG over "Not Like Us," but there are many other examples of his gambling spirit. He recently teamed up with frequent partner Stake for a social media ad in which he answers three questions. The first is he 6ix God's biggest gambling win, for which he crowned a $40 million bag after a night at Dave & Buster's. As for the greatest gambler of all time, he named Michael Jordan and recalled an NBA All-Star Weekend in Toronto in which Jordan kept putting bands upon bands on various ping-pong matches they had. Finally, the OVO mogul said he loves to gamble online with Stake because he can do it anywhere on the planet, as opposed to less "spontaneous" brick and mortars.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to anyone even remotely aware of his love of betting and Stake over the past several years. But amid a whole lot of other narratives floating around Drake's name, it's kind of funny to see him pop out for this ad. Just goes to show that there is no greater motivator than the bag, and we can't blame him for running that risk.

Drake & Kanye West

Here's one gamble that Drizzy might put money on: an over/under on how long it takes for Kanye West to once again change his tune around Drake online. He espoused some unhinged rants against many artists recently that we doubt he will cease anytime soon, and he went back and forth on calling his "Glow" collaborator a homophobic slur or admitting his jealousy over his success. If only this was the first time that Ye left many folks slightly confused when it comes to his relationship with The Boy.

Nevertheless, from Drake's comfortable superstar vantage point, there's nothing that some roulette can't take your mind off of. We'll see whether future releases include some Ye subliminals and if he continues to expand on his partnership with Stake in even more overt ways. For now, though, Aubrey Graham is taking his $40 million and just focusing on having a good time.

