Jermaine Dupri Says Drake's "DJ Alliance" Is Unparalleled

Jermaine Dupri says Drake has built a reputation among DJs unlike any other artist he has ever seen. He made the remark in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday night. Dupri explained that he was out at a club and a DJ joked about getting in trouble for playing Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss record, “Not Like Us.” He wrote afterward: “That boi Drake got a DJ alliance like no other artist I’ve ever seen, but most of you n****s probably don’t understand what I’m saying, cause uon be outside.”

As some users began interpreting it as a diss towards Drake, Jermaine Dupri clarified that he was just noting how much love DJs have towards him. “No !! Y’all drinking so much of the kool aid, you want that to be what I’m saying I’m not, I’m saying the dj played the first verse the club went crazy and then he turned it off lol,” he clarified. He then explained: “Ok I see people saying DJ alliance is crazy, so let me tell y’all what I saw, I walked in the club and the dj was shouting out a group of people from the west coast and they must’ve been like play some west coast sh*t and before he dropped not like us, he said I might get in trouble for this and I was like whoa!”

Drake's UMG Lawsuit

That boi Drake got a DJ alliance like no other artist I’ve ever seen, but most of you niggas probably don’t understand what I’m saying,cause uon be outside — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) March 18, 2025

Jermaine Dupri’s comments come as Drake is taking legal action against Universal Music Group over their promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” He alleges the company used unethical practices to artificially inflate the success of the song in an effort to devalue his brand. UMG filed a motion to dismiss the case, earlier this week, writing that Drake, “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

Ok I see people saying DJ alliance is crazy, so let me tell y’all what I saw, I walked in the club and the dj was shouting out a group of people from the west coast and they must’ve been like play some west coast shit and before he dropped not like us, he said I might get in… — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) March 19, 2025