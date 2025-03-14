Jermaine Dupri Weighs In On Dawn Robinson's Precarious Living Situation

Dawn Robinson recently caused concern among fans when the former En Vogue member revealed she's been living in a car for the past three years, but Jermaine Dupri is a bit doubtful. He recently took to Instagram Live to speak on the matter. "This is not like, ‘Oh my God, poor Dawn. She’s living in her car. It’s terrible. Oh, woe is me,’” Robinson explained about her situation, which she entered during the pandemic out of necessity but preserved in the following years as a lifestyle. “I’m learning about who I am. I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman."

"It's her choice to be in the car," Jermaine Dupri remarked of Dawn Robinson's situation. "From my understanding, for her to speak on it the way she spoke on it, she was basically saying that she saw other people living in their vans, living in RVs, and she welcomed the idea of doing this. Having an assistant isn't something that you should even think about if you don't have no money. It changed my whole vibe of what I was watching, because ain't no goddamn way she got an assistant. [...] When you ain't got no money and you out here just doing what you got to do, you doing s**t by yourself. You moving around by yourself! She's definitely not broke saying she's got an assistant, that's all I'm saying."

Jermaine Dupri & Diddy

However, other reactions to Dawn Robinson's situation expressed much more sympathy and understanding, although Dupri's comments aren't exactly problematic in any way. Her ex husband Andre Allen offered her a job working in hospitality with Hilton Brands, and we'll see if she takes up the offer. Robinson is in a pretty self-made situation, though, so maybe she would agree with the songwriter and producer. Either way, Jermaine Dupri has had bigger issues to handle.

Suge Knight recently recalled attacking him over money that he owed to Bow Wow, whereas Nelly recently suggested that Jermaine Dupri would win a Verzuz battle against another music mogul, Diddy. As such, there is probably a lot that he will comment on via social media concerning these narratives, of which Dawn Robinson might form a small part.