Slim Thug Can't Believe Dawn Robinson Has Been Living Out Of Her Car For Years

Slim Thug emphasized the importance of artists owning their own masters on Instagram Live, this week, in response to the news that Dawn Robinson has been living out of her car for three years. Robinson is best-known for being a founding member of the R&B/pop group, En Vogue.

"Never should she do that. Look at the hits she made," Slim Thug said in response to the news. "Off them hits, she should still be getting enough money to pay some rent around this b*tch. I get a monthly check, every month. If them people owned their sh*t, they would be able to pay for something with their check." From there, he argued that labels shouldn't be owning artists' masters for longer than five years.

Dawn Robinson & En Vogue Biggest Hits

En Vogue remains one of the most successful female R&B groups of all time. They've released numerous hits including "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)," "Hold On," "Don't Let Go (Love)," and more. Dawn Robinson explained why she's been living in her car on her YouTube channel on Tuesday. She began by admitting that she was nervous to talk about her struggles at first. She explained that people warned her: “You shouldn’t talk about it because you’re a celebrity and what if they judge you?" To that, she said: "I’m like ok and what if? What of they judge me? So what? We’re all judged. Life is life.” After taking a pause, she revealed: “For the past three, almost three years I have been living in my car. I said it. Oh my God it’s out!”