Slim Thug Can't Believe Dawn Robinson Has Been Living Out Of Her Car For Years

BY Cole Blake 951 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
Nov 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Slim Thug preforms during half-time of the game between the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Slim Thug says the situation with Dawn Robinson shows the importance of artists owning the masters to their biggest hits.

Slim Thug emphasized the importance of artists owning their own masters on Instagram Live, this week, in response to the news that Dawn Robinson has been living out of her car for three years. Robinson is best-known for being a founding member of the R&B/pop group, En Vogue.

"Never should she do that. Look at the hits she made," Slim Thug said in response to the news. "Off them hits, she should still be getting enough money to pay some rent around this b*tch. I get a monthly check, every month. If them people owned their sh*t, they would be able to pay for something with their check." From there, he argued that labels shouldn't be owning artists' masters for longer than five years.

Read More: Dawn Robinson Net Worth 2024: What Is The En Vouge Singer Worth?

Dawn Robinson & En Vogue Biggest Hits

En Vogue remains one of the most successful female R&B groups of all time. They've released numerous hits including "My Lovin' (You're Never Gonna Get It)," "Hold On," "Don't Let Go (Love)," and more. Dawn Robinson explained why she's been living in her car on her YouTube channel on Tuesday. She began by admitting that she was nervous to talk about her struggles at first. She explained that people warned her: “You shouldn’t talk about it because you’re a celebrity and what if they judge you?" To that, she said: "I’m like ok and what if? What of they judge me? So what? We’re all judged. Life is life.” After taking a pause, she revealed: “For the past three, almost three years I have been living in my car. I said it. Oh my God it’s out!” 

Robinson also noted that she's not looking for pity and instead, is trying to inspire her fans. “It’s not ‘woe is me,’” Robinson said. “I’m learning about who I am, I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman.” She described her life as an “adventure” and says she's actually on an “unexpected path that I’ve enjoyed quite a bit.”

Read More: Slim Thug Reveals Why He's So Adamant That Tory Lanez Did Shoot Megan Thee Stallion

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
TV One's New Series "R&amp;B Divas LA" Launch Party Music Dawn Robinson Net Worth 2024: What Is The En Vouge Singer Worth? 1.6K
House Of BET - Day 3 Pop Culture Slim Thug Discusses Getting A "Happy Ending" Massage 3.2K
Pop Culture Shanquella Robinson: Late Woman Was Alive As Doctors Arrived, Attempts To Revive Were Unsuccessful 12.5K
coi leray lemon cars Songs Coi Leray Previews Mike WiLL Made-It-Produced EP With Title Track "Lemon Cars" 1.5K