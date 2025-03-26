Dawn Robinson Blasts Jermaine Dupri For Criticizing Her Living Conditions

Dawn Robinson currently lives out of her car, and she did not appreciate the way producer Jermaine Dupri mocked her.

Dawn Robinson is best known for her tenure in the R&B group En Vogue. Her recent revelations, however, have made her a social media talking point. The singer revealed that she has been living out of her car for the past three years. She claimed the experience has made her feel "free," both other music industry veterans were perplexed. Jermaine Dupri poked holes in Dawn Robinson's story, claiming that she couldn't be homeless while still having a personal assistant. Well, the singer decided to respond.

Robinson went on Way Up with Angela Yee to discuss Dupri's comments. She clarified upfront that she does not know the producer well. "I've only met him once in my life, if that, so I was shocked," Robinson asserted. "He doesn’t know my story, so he’s assuming." The En Vogue singer then criticized Dupri for making his issues public, instead of contacting her directly. "Instead of reaching out to me directly and saying, 'Hey, you know I heard about your situation, what do you need? Are you OK?," she noted. "Or 'Hey, I don’t know her story but she’s being very brave.' Like, be quiet."

Dawn Robinson Living In Car

Dawn Robinson stood by her initial claim, which is that she merely chose to live out of her car after doing research. She told Angela Yee that she's grown frustrated with peers and fans who believe she is living in a car against her will, or due to lack of money. "They're like it's almost like people think that I was just like thrown into car life," the En Vogue singer explained. "Like she’s just homeless. Like, no, I made a choice. I could have stayed at the hotels or I could have worked it out even with my manager to stay with him."

Dawn Robinson still posts regularly on YouTube, which is where she initially made her living situation known. In a recent social media teaser, the singer praised supporters while knocking down "leeches" who merely want to criticize her. Given her harsh words against Jermaine Dupri, one can assume that Dupri qualifies under the latter camp. "Oh, and ignore the trolls who are trying to attach themselves to my story lol," she wrote. "Leeches do that."

