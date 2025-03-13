Dawn Robinson’s Ex-Husband Offers Her Hospitality Job After Learning She Lives In Her Car

BY Caroline Fisher 242 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dawn Robinson Ex Offers Job Music News
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: (L-R) Dawn Robinson, Rhona Bennett, Maxine Jones, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of En Vogue attend City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2019 on October 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for City of Hope)
According to Dawn Robinson's ex-husband Andre Allen, leaving the music industry was one of the best decisions he's made.

Earlier this week, Dawn Robinson shocked fans by revealing that she's been living out of her car for the past three years. According to her, she made the move during the pandemic out of necessity, but has since embraced the lifestyle. “This is not like, ‘Oh my God, poor Dawn. She’s living in her car. It’s terrible. Oh, woe is me,’” she explained. “I’m learning about who I am. I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman.”

The revelation prompted mixed reactions from social media users and fans. Recently, her ex-husband Andre Allen even offered her a job in the hospitality industry, which could help her into a safer living situation. Robinson and Allen were married from 2003 to 2010, and following their split, he decided to leave the music industry. According to TMZ, he says this was one of the best moves he could have made, as it drastically improved his finances and personal life. He has a new fiancée, has leaned into his faith, and is earning more than he ever did before.

Read More: Slim Thug Can't Believe Dawn Robinson Has Been Living Out Of Her Car For Years

Dawn Robinson Net Worth
City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2019 - Inside
(L-R) Dawn Robinson and Cindy Herron of En Vogue perform onstage during City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2019 on October 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope)

While he and Robinson's relationship got messy towards the end, Allen doesn't want to see her struggle like this. He says the job he's offering her provides free medical, PTO, and more. Reportedly, the offer was extended even before she went viral for admitting to living in her car. Fortunately, it's still on the table. Robinson, best know for her time in the group En Vogue, has left and rejoined the group various times over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $10K as of 2025.

Allen isn't the only person to react to Robinson's admission, however. Slim Thug also had a passionate response, stressing the important of artists owning their own masters. "Never should she do that. Look at the hits she made," he said. "Off them hits, she should still be getting enough money to pay some rent around this b*tch. I get a monthly check, every month. If them people owned their sh*t, they would be able to pay for something with their check."

Read More: Dawn Robinson Net Worth 2024: What Is The En Vouge Singer Worth?

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans Music Slim Thug Can't Believe Dawn Robinson Has Been Living Out Of Her Car For Years 927
TV One's New Series "R&amp;B Divas LA" Launch Party Music Dawn Robinson Net Worth 2024: What Is The En Vouge Singer Worth? 1.6K
coi leray lemon cars Songs Coi Leray Previews Mike WiLL Made-It-Produced EP With Title Track "Lemon Cars" 1.5K
For Sisters Only Relationships Tamar Braxton's Fiance Explains Why They've Called It Quits 2.6K