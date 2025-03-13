Dawn Robinson’s Ex-Husband Offers Her Hospitality Job After Learning She Lives In Her Car

Earlier this week, Dawn Robinson shocked fans by revealing that she's been living out of her car for the past three years. According to her, she made the move during the pandemic out of necessity, but has since embraced the lifestyle. “This is not like, ‘Oh my God, poor Dawn. She’s living in her car. It’s terrible. Oh, woe is me,’” she explained. “I’m learning about who I am. I’m learning myself as a person, as a woman.”

The revelation prompted mixed reactions from social media users and fans. Recently, her ex-husband Andre Allen even offered her a job in the hospitality industry, which could help her into a safer living situation. Robinson and Allen were married from 2003 to 2010, and following their split, he decided to leave the music industry. According to TMZ, he says this was one of the best moves he could have made, as it drastically improved his finances and personal life. He has a new fiancée, has leaned into his faith, and is earning more than he ever did before.

Dawn Robinson Net Worth

(L-R) Dawn Robinson and Cindy Herron of En Vogue perform onstage during City Of Hope Spirit Of Life Gala 2019 on October 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for City of Hope)

While he and Robinson's relationship got messy towards the end, Allen doesn't want to see her struggle like this. He says the job he's offering her provides free medical, PTO, and more. Reportedly, the offer was extended even before she went viral for admitting to living in her car. Fortunately, it's still on the table. Robinson, best know for her time in the group En Vogue, has left and rejoined the group various times over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has an estimated net worth of $10K as of 2025.