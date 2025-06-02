Drake's interest in sports gambling reached a new height on Monday as he shared on Instagram that he recently placed a $750,000 bet on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to beat the Punjab Kings in an upcoming cricket match. In doing so, he shared a screenshot of the betting slip with the caption: "Ee sala cup namde." According to ESPN, the phrase translates to "this year the cup is ours" and is a popular slogan for RCB. He also tagged Stake in the post.

Fans in the comments section expressed their surprise at seeing Drake betting on cricket. "Wthelly is this? Cricket? 750k? Fk it let me tail this," one user wrote. Another questioned: "Oh so we betting on cricket now?" Stake's account also popped in to write: "hit em for $ix."

Drake Stake Partnership

Drake has been in business with Stake for a number of years. He frequently shares massive bets he's placed on all sorts of popular sporting events, including the Super Bowl, various UFC and boxing fights, and more.

Last December, he starred in a promo video for the platform in which he showed off private planes, cars, and more. "Just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, it's being so unsure how you're getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula," Drake said in the video.

As for the most Drake's ever won gambling, he recently shared a story about being at Dave & Busters in a video promo for Stake. “F*ck… tax questions,” he joked, as caught by HipHopDX. “The biggest win I ever had, I was actually in Dave & Busters — and this is testament to playing in a brick-and-mortar casino versus playing on Stake. I was getting this random girl to call roulette numbers and I hit, like, eight out of 10 numbers. I think by the end of the night, we had won like $38 million, $40 million. Yeah, $40 million. It was crazy. The craziest night ever gambling, for sure. January of 2024 was crazy. There’s not even a word for it.”