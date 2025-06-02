Drake Takes His Sports Gambling To The Next Level With $750k Bet On Cricket

BY Cole Blake 1155 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Drake has been sharing his bets on various popular sports through Stake on social media for a number of years.

Drake's interest in sports gambling reached a new height on Monday as he shared on Instagram that he recently placed a $750,000 bet on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru to beat the Punjab Kings in an upcoming cricket match. In doing so, he shared a screenshot of the betting slip with the caption: "Ee sala cup namde." According to ESPN, the phrase translates to "this year the cup is ours" and is a popular slogan for RCB. He also tagged Stake in the post.

Fans in the comments section expressed their surprise at seeing Drake betting on cricket. "Wthelly is this? Cricket? 750k? Fk it let me tail this," one user wrote. Another questioned: "Oh so we betting on cricket now?" Stake's account also popped in to write: "hit em for $ix."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims That Drake Has A Mega Deal With Stake And Reveals How Lucrative It Is

Drake Stake Partnership

Drake has been in business with Stake for a number of years. He frequently shares massive bets he's placed on all sorts of popular sporting events, including the Super Bowl, various UFC and boxing fights, and more.

Last December, he starred in a promo video for the platform in which he showed off private planes, cars, and more. "Just for anyone watching this that's wondering how this happened, it's being so unsure how you're getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula," Drake said in the video.

As for the most Drake's ever won gambling, he recently shared a story about being at Dave & Busters in a video promo for Stake. “F*ck… tax questions,” he joked, as caught by HipHopDX. “The biggest win I ever had, I was actually in Dave & Busters — and this is testament to playing in a brick-and-mortar casino versus playing on Stake. I was getting this random girl to call roulette numbers and I hit, like, eight out of 10 numbers. I think by the end of the night, we had won like $38 million, $40 million. Yeah, $40 million. It was crazy. The craziest night ever gambling, for sure. January of 2024 was crazy. There’s not even a word for it.”

Read More: Drake Goes Full Gambling Ad Mode In Corny New Promo Video For Stake

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
Drake Michael Jordan Ping Pong 40 Dave And Busters Gambling Hip Hop News Music Drake Recalls Michael Jordan Ping-Pong Bets & $40 Million Dave & Buster's Gambling Win 2.5K
Sports Drake Shows Support For Conor McGregor At UFC Weigh-Ins 16.9K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 61.4K