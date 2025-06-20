Drake Loses Yet Another Huge Bet Thanks To The Indiana Pacers

Drake is a loyal Toronto Raptors fan, but when the 6ix isn't in the NBA playoffs, he's going to find his Canadian brethren to support. That's exactly what he did when he recently bet $800K on the Oklahoma City Thunder (and its star Toronto native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) to beat the Indiana Pacers in game six of the 2025 NBA Finals by a six to ten-point margin. But alas, as caught by AllHipHop, the Pacers weren't having it.

On their home court, they beat OKC 108 to 91 after a dominant and well-rounded performance from the roster. We're going to a game seven in Oklahoma City Thunder, which is great news for every NBA fan... Except for Drizzy. After all, Drake revealed his absurd gambling losses over the past month recently, totaling over $8 million in lost bets.

But for someone as passionate about betting and gambling as he is, the thrill of the hobby is the movement between high peaks and low valleys. Also, it's the 6ix God; we doubt any one bet represents a massive dent in his bank account. Nevertheless, maybe a home court victory for his friend SGA would feel better, unless Indy pulls off the Cinderella run.

Read More: Tory Lanez Blasts TMZ For Interviewing Man Who Stabbed Him

Drake Stake Deal

Dec 5, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake (gold jacket) sits courtside during a game between the Toronto Raptors and Oklahoma City Thunder at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elsewhere, Drake's other big bets as of late have actually seen him step out of his comfort zone. He bet $750K on Royal Challengers Bengaluru to beat the Punjab Kings in a cricket match – which, by the way, was successful. Aubrey Graham's sponsorships and partnerships with online casino Stake have really emphasized this in recent years, and he's still having fun with it.

But Drake is focusing on his next album now, so if he doesn't find good luck with gambling, he'll find it with a new musical release. ICEMAN has a lot of rumors attached to it, but we don't really know anything about it. No release date, no singles... Just a whole lot of teases and aesthetics hints. Whenever it lands, the world will be ready.