DJ Akademiks Claims That Drake Has A Mega Deal With Stake And Reveals How Lucrative It Is

Zachary Horvath
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets
HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
At least he's bringing in a lot of cheddar?

It turns out Drake's partnership with the revolutionary cryptocurrency betting platform Stake is much more than meets the eye. That is at least according to DJ Akademiks, who dropped quite the bombshell during his recent livestream. Many of you know that The Boy is a big-time sports fan and bettor. He drops a lot of money on UFC and boxing, as well as soccer, among others. He always shares how much he wagers every time he does so and it's consistently a generational amount of money. What you also may know is that Drake did have an agreement with Stake a couple of years ago.

According to Vibe, it was called "Drake on Stake" and if he won a certain game/event, he would share the winnings with a few lucky fans. Given how prolific the rapper is when it comes to putting his money where his mouth is, this collaboration was all but "inevitable," as he put it. "It was inevitable. Drake and @stake have come together," he wrote on Instagram. Well, it turns out that wasn't the only thing that was bound to happen in regard to their working relationship.

Drake Was Also Not Supposed To Stream with Xqc

As we said, DJ Akademiks had revealed something pretty substantial, and it's that Drake and Stake have a massive contract in place. It's unclear as to when they inked a deal, but nevertheless, Ak affirms it's real. It's also quite lucrative, as the media pundit claims its worth up to $180 million. Even wilder is that it seems the hitmaker doesn't have to do a whole lot besides laying down a ton of dough on an athlete or team.

"He gets paid to just put their s*** in his bio, stream once a month, and make a few bad picks on UFC and boxing and soccer. That's what he's getting paid to do," Ak states. Overall, it sounds like a pretty sweet gig if you ask us. But the news didn't stop there. He also made it known that Drake's one stream for November wasn't actually supposed to be with fellow Canadian, xQc, who is also a Stake partner. Instead, it was supposed to be an Adin Ross collab. However, he's currently at odds with the website, so things fell through. Drake may have a lot going on right now, but you have to admit he knows how to make serious money.

[Via]

