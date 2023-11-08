xQc Reveals He Has Gambled Over $2.5 Billion

xQc is one of the biggest streamers on the planet. Overall, he got his start by playing Overwatch on the competitive circuit. Although he was a controversial figure in the scene, he continued to be immensely popular. Eventually, he went on to become a streamer where he played video games and reacted to videos. Furthermore, he likes to gamble a whole lot. He currently has a deal with Stake and he even got a massive contract with Kick. These contracts have made him hundreds of millions of dollars at this point.

If you are aware of Stake, you know that it is a crypto-gambling platform. Overall, it has made a lot of people a whole lot of money. However, one thing that people don't necessarily realize about Stake is that it allegedly provides its affiliates with the money to gamble. Ultimately, this means that there is very little risk for those involved. If you win, well, that is your money. If you lose, however, well, Stake can just continue to give you more funds. It's an infinite loop that helps Stake promote its website.

Read More: xQc Speaks Out After Being Berated For His Reaction Streams

xQc Comes Clean

To show you how far this goes, xQc was recently on stream when he revealed his gambling statistics. Overall, they are pretty wild to see. For instance, he has gambled over $2.6 billion. Moreover, he has lost over 780K bets and has only won about 88K. His win-to-loss ratio is pretty bad, however, that is what gambling is supposed to be like. Your odds are never that good, especially if you are trying to win lots of money.

Hopefully, his fanbase realizes that gambling is bad. However, you can't help but wonder how many young people have lost their savings due to watching this behavior on stream. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always keep you informed.

Read More: xQc Net Worth 2023: What Is The Streamer Worth?