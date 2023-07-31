xQc Speaks Out After Being Berated For His Reaction Streams

For those who may not know, xQc is one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. Prior to Kai Cenat, he was the largest creator on Twitch. However, since that time, he has gone over to Kick, who is now paying him upwards of $100 million. Overall, some feel as though this is too much money. Although, xQc brings a huge audience with him. Kick understands the look it is to have him on the platform. However, the Quebecer is known for also bringing a bit of controversy, which is now starting to rear its head.

The latest big of xQc backlash came after his reaction to a new video from the YouTube creator LEMMINO. LEMMINO is known for making in-depth investigations into mysteries and conspiracies. For instance, he has done an excellent analysis of DB Cooper and others. However, in this new video, xQx reacted to LEMMINO’s 90-minute video about the JFK assassination. This subsequently led to criticism about reaction content and whether or not it is content theft.

xQc Breaks His Silence

When a streamer reacts to a YouTube video, it robs that YouTube video of tens of thousands of views. Some creators don’t mind it as they know this will bring more people to their next video. However, others feel as though this is just straight-up theft. Of course, there is fair use to think about here, but not everyone agrees with the application of the law. That said, with this controversy beginning to fester, X decided to speak out. “Yes a lot of [reaction streams] is just watching it because that’s what chat wants,” xQc said. “If I commentate too much, chat gets f***ing bored… chat gets mad.”

Overall, the discourse surrounding reaction content has picked up as a result of xQc's recent controversy. That said, no one has really come to a consensus on what the best practices are. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below.

