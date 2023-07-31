xQc Speaks Out After Being Berated For His Reaction Streams

xQc had a lot to say about the controversial topic.

BYAlexander Cole
xQc Speaks Out After Being Berated For His Reaction Streams

For those who may not know, xQc is one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. Prior to Kai Cenat, he was the largest creator on Twitch. However, since that time, he has gone over to Kick, who is now paying him upwards of $100 million. Overall, some feel as though this is too much money. Although, xQc brings a huge audience with him. Kick understands the look it is to have him on the platform. However, the Quebecer is known for also bringing a bit of controversy, which is now starting to rear its head.

The latest big of xQc backlash came after his reaction to a new video from the YouTube creator LEMMINO. LEMMINO is known for making in-depth investigations into mysteries and conspiracies. For instance, he has done an excellent analysis of DB Cooper and others. However, in this new video, xQx reacted to LEMMINO’s 90-minute video about the JFK assassination. This subsequently led to criticism about reaction content and whether or not it is content theft.

xQc Breaks His Silence

When a streamer reacts to a YouTube video, it robs that YouTube video of tens of thousands of views. Some creators don’t mind it as they know this will bring more people to their next video. However, others feel as though this is just straight-up theft. Of course, there is fair use to think about here, but not everyone agrees with the application of the law. That said, with this controversy beginning to fester, X decided to speak out. “Yes a lot of [reaction streams] is just watching it because that’s what chat wants,” xQc said. “If I commentate too much, chat gets f***ing bored… chat gets mad.”

Overall, the discourse surrounding reaction content has picked up as a result of xQc’s recent controversy. That said, no one has really come to a consensus on what the best practices are. Let us know what you think of all this, in the comments section down below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for the latest news from around the pop culture world. We will always seek to keep you informed.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.