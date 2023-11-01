xQc Reveals How Much His Contracts Are Worth, Speaks On MrBeast Controversy

xQc has claimed that the combined worth of his gambling promotion deals and streaming contract with Kick is in excess of $275 million. The former pro Overwatch player made the massive claim on a recent stream. xQc was once one of the biggest names of Twitch, quitting his esports career to stream full-time. However, he left Twitch to join Kick on a massive deal last year. Despite this, xQc could be exaggerating the amount his contract is worth. Kick cofounder Trainwrecks has stated that a lot of the numbers streamers have publicly stated about their streaming contracts are untrue. Furthermore, Trainwrecks noted that these inflated figures have actually hurt Kick's ability to contract new streamers to the site.

However, xQc certainly is one of the biggest streamers around right now. And as part of the same stream, he also took some shots at one of the biggest content creators out there. Weighing in on the ongoing MrBeast controversy, xQc claimed that all of MrBeast's challenge videos are scripted. xQc, who has participated in a number of the content creator challenge videos, claimed that everything is planned in advance. It's a huge claim, especially for someone like MrBeast, who has built his entire brand on authenticity.

MrBeast Controversy Explained

xQc's comments come after actress and content creator Rosanna Pansino claimed that MrBeast edited her out of a $1M hide-and-seek video. Pansino claims that she finished second in the event behind another creator called Quackity. However, Pansino claims that both she and Quackity were edited out of the final three in favor of the likes of Logan Paul. After making her claims on social media, MrBeast reached out to her directly but appeared unwilling to say anything in text messages, insisting that they call and discuss the issue.

However, Pansino has since apologized to MrBeast for taking her accusations public and has deleted all her content relating to the controversy. While she has not walked back her allegations, she attributed her dropping the matter to the "thousands of death threats" she had received from MrBeast's loyal fanbase. While Pansino appears to be looking to move on from her allegations, xQc's comments may only serve to once more stoke the flames of the entire thing.

xQc Reveals His Contract Value

