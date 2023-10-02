Charlotte Hornets Are Putting MrBeast On Their Jerseys

This is the first partnership of its kind.

This year is a huge one for the Charlotte Hornets. Overall, they have had quite a few issues with player personnel. Whether it be the personal exploits of PJ Washington, the social media antics of Kai Jones, or the domestic violence allegations against Miles Bridges, things have been rough out in Charlotte. Moreover, the team was sold by Michael Jordan, which adds a whole new layer to what is going on out there. Needless to say, it has not been a great few months, and fans just want things to get better.

This season, they will be bringing back LaMelo Ball, which definitely helps matters, at least a little bit. However, LaMelo can only do so much. He is going to need all of his teammates to play well, and those extra antics are going to have to be thrown to the wayside. As for the franchise itself, it has had some big business decisions to make. For instance, the team was without a partner for its jersey. Well, now, they have finally found one, and it may actually surprise you.

Charlotte Hornets x MrBeast

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Charlotte Hornets have teamed up with MrBeast. This is the first time that an influencer and an NBA franchise have teamed up in this capacity. Overall, it is a bit of a historic move, although it remains to be seen how much MrBeast paid for this kind of advertisement. He has always lived around the area, so it makes sense that he would go this route. Of course, it may be jarring to see a YouTuber logo on an NBA jersey at first, but it makes sense given today's landscape.

At the end of the day, this will have no effect on the way the Hornets play this year. Although, it may end up encouraging some people to start watching the team. Either way, both sides will likely benefit in some way. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

